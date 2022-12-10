Vancouver is a city that’s geared for exploring in all seasons. Photo / 123rf

With a jaw-dropping location slung between the North Shore Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, Vancouver is a city that’s geared for exploring in all seasons, writes Cassie Tannenberg.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Open from 10am daily, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of Vancouver’s best-known attractions with loads of outdoor activities. With themed lighting for holidays such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day, cross the suspension bridge for outstanding views, take a treetop adventure, go on a nature walk and learn about indigenous culture. Board the free shuttle from Canada Place in Downtown Vancouver for the 20-minute trip.

Grouse Mountain, The Peak of Vancouver

From Capilano, it’s a quick 10-minute bus ride to Vancouver’s playground, Grouse Mountain. One of the North Shore Mountains, Grouse is clearly visible from the city centre and a must-visit in all seasons. In winter, ride the Skyride to the Peak of Vancouver with a Mountain Admission Ticket and go snowshoeing, sliding and skating. Purchase a pass to access 33 ski and snowboard runs, including 15 night runs, plus four chairlifts, six terrain parks and 9km of snowshoe trails open until 9pm daily.

In summer, spot the resident rescue grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, when they emerge from hibernation. For a challenge, hike the Grouse Grind aka “Nature’s Stairmaster” up the mountain and take the Skyride down, “surf” the Skyride from the rooftop and take the Peak Chairlift or Mountain Ziplines to soar above the city.

Hike ‘Nature’s Stairmaster’ up Vancouver's Grouse Mountain. Photo / Getty Images

The Shipyards District

Vancouver’s newest waterfront hangout, The Shipyards District in North Vancouver is a year-round precinct with a splash park in summer and the area’s largest outdoor skating rink in winter. It’s a 20-minute bus trip from Grouse down to Lonsdale Quay and then a short walk to craft breweries, eateries and artisan shops. There’s also The Quay Market & Food Hall for gourmet goodies and The Polygon Gallery, which showcases photography and multimedia art.

Stanley Park

Stanley Park attracts Vancouverites and visitors in all seasons and as one of the world’s top cycling cities, the dedicated lanes make it easy to bike Downtown. Hire some wheels from Cycle City Tours and Bike Rentals and cycle to Canada Place and past Coal Harbour to join the 9km Stanley Park seawall loop. You’ll see runners, cyclists, walkers and even rollerbladers on the route as you whiz by totem poles, a lighthouse, rainforest, beaches, lakes and lookouts.

Discover totem poles, a lighthouse, beaches, lakes and lookouts on the Stanley Park seawall loop. Photo / Getty Images

Kitsilano Beach

While it might surprise some Kiwis to discover that Vancouver has beaches, Kitsilano or “Kits” is one of the city’s most-coveted addresses. The laid-back lifestyle attracted the likes of Lululemon to set up shop in the neighbourhood and 4th Ave, just a quick stroll up the hill from Kitsilano Beach, is the suburb’s main shopping street with cool cafes and restaurants and a wealth of fashion and outdoor outfitters.

Granville Island

Located under Granville Bridge, Granville Island is Vancouver’s arts, culture and food hub with a maritime slant where you can dine around the world in the massive fresh food and gourmet public market and peruse local artist studios and galleries. There’s even a children’s market with toys, treats and games, and annual events are often staged here such as Vancouver Writers Festival, Pride Festival Vancouver and pop-up performances.

Granville Island is Vancouver’s arts, culture and food hub. Photo / Getty Images

False Creek Ferries

Named for the False Creek inlet near Downtown, False Creek Ferries is the little ferry company that could, serving Granville Island and scenic stops from Sunset Beach to Science World. Purchase a hop-on, hop-off day pass for CAD$18 ($22.50) – no reservations required – and take a sightseeing cruise from Granville Island, alighting at any of the eight docks to check out the city attractions at a relaxed pace.

Harbour Air Seaplane Tour

Seeing Vancouver by seaplane is a must-do for an aerial view of where the mountains, harbour and skyscrapers meet. You’ll feel like a West Coast local on a BC commute as you soar over fir-tree forests, mountains and lone lighthouses before looping back over the cityscape on a 20-minute Vancouver Classic Panorama tour in a buzzy Beaver aircraft that fits just five passengers for an intimate floatplane experience.

Seeing Vancouver by seaplane is a must-do for an aerial view. Photo / Getty Images

Robson Street

If shopping is your cardio, get your steps up along Robson St in Downtown Vancouver. Running parallel to the waterfront from BC Place stadium to Stanley Park, you’ll find flagship boutiques for Canadian brands such as Roots and Lululemon as well as international designers and high-street shops. The main retail hub is concentrated around Granville St or head towards Stanley Park to be immersed in Asian culture, food and bubble tea vibes.

Mount Pleasant Street Art

Vancouver Mural Festival is staged annually but you can enjoy a free al fresco art fix at any time of the year. Download the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) app to locate street art by local and international artists on a DIY exploration, or book a guided Street Art and Craft Coffee walking tour through Mount Pleasant’s backstreets with Toonie Tours. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at The Beaumont Studios artist hub, freshly roasted coffee from Honest to Pete and the background on the neighbourhood’s colourful large-scale murals.

Seek out Vancouver's colourful large-scale murals. Photo / 123rf

Dining out

The Michelin Guide Toronto launched in September 2022, swiftly followed by Vancouver’s Michelin Guide in late October. With eight one Michelin star restaurants recognised across Vancouver, this is one serious foodie city.

St. Lawrence: The one Michelin star St. Lawrence is the most awarded restaurant in town, which attracts accolades and a month-long waiting list with dates released each month. The bistro, located in the neighbourhood of Railtown is helmed by chef-owner Jean-Christophe Poirier and offers Quebecois cooking that also heroes French regional cuisines.

The one Michelin star St. Lawrence is the most awarded restaurant in town. Photo / Supplied

Nightshade: Newly launched Nightshade is already an award-winning “Bib Gourmand” vegan restaurant in Yaletown that’s turning heads and taste buds with its globally inspired plant-based menu and electric ambience.

Salmon n’Bannock Bistro: The place to go for Native Canadian fare in an intimate setting. The indigenous-owned-and-operated eatery features traditional ingredients such as wild seafood and free-range game for an authentic and modern meal.

The Acorn Restaurant: Lauded by Air Canada’s enRoute inflight magazine and Vancouver magazine for its creative and innovative vegetable-forward menu. Surrender to the chef’s seasonal degustation with paired wines.

Do Chay: Located in Kingsway, Do Chay is an inventive take on both vegetarian and Vietnamese cuisines with fresh, flavourful produce in an award-winning contemporary restaurant.

Nuba’s: Head to Nuba’s stylish canteen eatery in Yaletown for the warming aromas and flavours of Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisines. Choose the mezze plates to share and order one of the stylish cocktails or BC wines.

Head to Nuba’s stylish canteen eatery in Yaletown. Photo / Supplied

Miku Waterfront: Boasting one of Vancouver’s most enviable locations with expansive harbour and mountain views. Renowned for its signature aburi-style sushi, the popular restaurant showcases exquisite attention to detail.

Where to stay

Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver: Offers an opulent retreat in the beating retail heart of Downtown Vancouver, right across from the Pacific Centre. Part of the Marriott Group, book into one of the newly renovated, generously sized One-Bedroom King Suites with a separate living room and workspace.

Paradox Hotel Vancouver: Located in a stylish twisted tower, with spectacular views of Downtown Vancouver and thoughtful touches such as heated bathroom floors, tech amenities and one of the city’s best Chinese restaurants – Mott 32 – just downstairs.

OPUS Vancouver: Situated in Yaletown, OPUS is one eye-catching stay, literally – some rooms have floor-to-ceiling bathroom windows with street views. The boutique hotel spruiks a modern-luxe vibe with vibrant colour, an onsite restaurant/breakfast spot and a cocktail bar and a turndown service that includes nostalgic candy, and is located in one of Vancouver’s inner-city neighbourhoods – what more could you need?

Rainy day activities

When you’re located in a rainforest in the Pacific Northwest, sometimes it rains.

Water-logged travellers can take refuge with sea creatures and freshwater friends at Vancouver Aquarium. Look out for Terri the giant Pacific octopus, the resident sloth and adorable rescue sea otters. For a thrilling scenic flight in any weather, strap into the exhilarating FlyOver Canada ride attraction at Canada Place and criss-cross the country from coast to coast to coast. Alternatively, check out the Vancouver Canucks in action at Rogers Arena during the hockey season from October to May. Snap up tickets quickly if the Canucks are playing another Canadian team.

For more, see destinationvancouver.com







