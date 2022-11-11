The study surveyed 3,500 disabled people around the world about which destinations are the most accessible. Photo / Pexels

The study surveyed 3,500 disabled people around the world about which destinations are the most accessible. Photo / Pexels

A list of the world's most disability-friendly cities has been released following a survey of 3,500 people.

The report was released by a global business collective called The Valuable 500, and cites a survey of 3,500 individuals with disabilities, which was done in August and September 2022.

Cities were judged according to "transport links, proximity of accommodation to attractions, shops, and restaurants, and the availability of information about accessibility."

Participants came from Australia, the UK, the US, Japan and China.

The Valuable 500 founder Caroline Casey said they wanted to explore accessibility as it was often ignored by the industry.

"Accessibility arrangements for people with disabilities remain an afterthought for the travel and tourism industry," she said.

While the topic of accessibility often conjures up images of ramps and large bathrooms, a key theme that came out of the report was that respect was a key quality disabled travellers looked for.

"Although physical accessibility is important, what's so significant is that across all territories people with disability choose travel providers based on being treated with respect and understanding of their needs," said the report's author, Martin Heng.

Asia

1. Singapore (Singapore)

With an aging population, the city is well-versed in accessibility and safety with government mandates that ensure buildings, toilets and public transport can be used by all.

2. Shanghai (China)

Thanks to recent development, this city's pavements are easily navigated and often include ramps. It also boasts the world's largest metro network, which can be fully accessed via wheelchair.

3. Tokyo (Japan)

Most respondents (74 per cent) chose Tokyo due to its public transport and surface indicators, which make navigating easier for visually impaired pedestrians.

United States

4. Las Vegas

There are more than a few hotel rooms in this city and thankfully, many of them are accessible.

"Some, like the Bellagio, offer dozens of accessible rooms, some offer hundreds – across all price brackets and room types, including Las Vegas' famed themed rooms and suites," said the report, adding that many casinos also had trained staff to help individuals.

5. New York

The big apple got the best score in providing information to help travellers "plan their trip and avoid disappointment." According to the report, the official guide to New York City has an entire page dedicated to accessibility-specific guides, advice and information.

6. Orlando

The home of theme parks also made the list. Many famous parks like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios Florida were noted for being physically accessible, with additional measures to help disabled visitors enjoy their time.

Europe

7. Amsterdam (Netherlands)

With 400km of bike lanes that are wheelchair friendly, it's easy to get around this city.

"In one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world, it's even possible to rent adapted bikes – including ones that can incorporate a wheelchair," the report said. Almost all city attractions are accessible too.

8. Paris (France)

As the host for the 2024 Paralympic Games, Paris has upped its work in the accessibility space.

"In the lead up to the 2024 Games, the city is creating 15 accessible pilot districts around Olympic and Paralympic sites, enhancing access to public spaces, hotels, services, shops and so on," the report said. Museums are also often free for disabled visitors who can also jump queues.

9. London (UK)

After a 2018 study found accessible tourism contributed billions to the economy, London has been strongly committed to accessible tourism.

"One of the main outcomes … has been the publication of a wealth of all-important information needed by disabled people to plan holidays and excursions," said the report.

Australia

10. Sydney

Across the ditch, Sydney was rated the best city in Australia for travellers with disabilities. Similar to New York City, Sydney was chosen for the extensive amount of information it provides visitors with.

New and renovated buildings in the city are also legally required to cater for wheelchairs.