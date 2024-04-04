Moving to the UK is a complex process but can be made simpler with a few key tips. Photo / 123rf

If you meet a city-based Kiwi in their 20s, there’s a high chance they’re either dreaming of, saving for or just returning from an OE in London.

Say what you will about the cliche of a Kiwi spending two years in the Big Smoke but the rite of passage remains popular amongst those eager for the charming historic architecture, thriving arts scene or cheap weekends in Europe.

However, this doesn’t mean moving is as simple as buying tickets and packing a bag, like you would for a holiday. Between complex visa processes, overseas health care or challenging flat hunts, it’s no surprise social media communities designed for sharing insights and learnings have grown in recent years.

With the right intel, things can be a little simpler.

1. Get your visa sorted

Those who want to live in the UK for longer than six months require a UK visa. The most popular for Kiwis aged 18 to 35 years is the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, which allows you to live and work for up to two years, You can also extend this by a year.

The process is fairly complex and requires applicants to complete a biometric Residence Permit and have a little over $5000 in their bank account for a while. Typically, it takes three weeks for a visa to be approved. However, recently Kiwis have had their London plans derailed and accrued thousands of dollars in costs because their visas were lost in transit for upwards of six weeks.

For this reason, it’s advised to wait until you have your visa before booking flights.

2. Access healthcare

Visa applicants have to pay an immigration health surcharge (IHS), which is £776 a year for the Youth Mobility Scheme visa. This adds up to £1552 ($3000) for a two-year visa.

This means that after receiving your visa, you can use the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). Similar to other healthcare systems, certain services will cost, such as prescriptions or dental treatment.

3. Save as much as possible

Like any big, popular city, London is expensive. It’s also particularly expensive during those first few weeks or months, according to Kiwis who have made the big move, as you’ll have to front costs for flat bonds, temporary accommodation and general socialising before you start work and get paid. In some instances, Kiwis have been asked for six months or a year’s rent in advance to secure a flat.

4. Organise your money

When travelling abroad, Kiwis can unknowingly get stung by international transaction fees, which make every card swipe (or tap) more expensive than expected.

If you plan to move for a considerable period, it’s worth opening an account with a UK bank to avoid international markups. This typically requires you to have a physical address so, if you’re travelling around before settling down or plan to spend some time flat hunting, grab a multi-currency card such as Wise, which allows you to pay in local currency and avoid fees.

5. Embrace public transport

In London, “the tube is everything” as one Kiwi put it, and “distance from a tube stop” is often a quality people look for in a flat or office. The buses are also an excellent way to get around, while the generally flat terrain makes biking a breeze. For getting around, many London-based Kiwis recommend downloading the Citymappers app to help you navigate the city via public transport.

6. Look beyond job websites

With almost nine million people, the city of London is massive and the job market is competitive. If you’re lucky, you may have teed up a job or final interviews before moving over.

If not, it can be helpful to contact recruitment agencies ahead of time or once you arrive to assist with finding a job. Facebook groups such as Kiwis in London, also post job vacancies.

7. Research the suburbs

Just like any city in New Zealand, London’s suburbs each have a distinct character. If you can’t visit London before you move, research suburbs online or ask friends and acquaintances with experience.

Knowing an area’s public transport connections, general safety, typical rent cost and overall vibe can inform where you house hunt. Again, social media groups such as Kiwis in London or Gals Who Rent can be helpful sources of information.