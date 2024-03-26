Young kids are using Tinder and Bumble - but not in the way you think... Photo / 123RF

Young kids are using Tinder and Bumble - but not in the way you think... Photo / 123RF

When travelling abroad, insider tips, tricks and locations are often much coveted among those looking for an authentic vacation experience. However, it’s the how that can prove a bit tricky.

Although guidebooks and maps are often a great source of information and chatting to locals can help you find some gems, some are turning to another way of connecting to nab the best tourist advice: dating apps.

According to the Daily Mail, Tinder and Bumble are two of the best ways to uncover a place’s hidden charm.

Not only is it a great way to meet and connect with the locals, but it can also help travellers gather information about a destination and its lesser-known treasures from those who know it best.

Bumble’s sex and relationship expert Caroline West told the outlet, “Using Bumble abroad can be helpful if you’re keen to schedule a date or two in between sightseeing, find a travel buddy or a local to show you around.

“Recent polling found that almost a third of people on Bumble use dating apps to meet new people when travelling alone, and more than half agree that dating abroad is a fun way to learn about a new culture.”

Female “Tinder tourism” reveals how the dating apps are helpful for women travelling overseas. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, a recent study in Finland analysed female “Tinder tourism” and how the dating app was helpful for women travelling overseas.

The research revealed that “solo female travellers are expanding their social network through Tinder when travelling”, adding that the app assists in “alleviating general safety concerns, looking for authentic travel experiences and connections with locals when travelling because of a desire to learn about the local culture, as well as seeking company.”

One person who has tried and tested the popular travel method is Anjelica (not her real name), a 38-year-old London-based restaurant manager.

She told the Daily Mail, she said: “I travel a lot on my own and Tinder is a great way to line up someone to have a drink with, first and foremost, but often it can lead to a really exciting way to explore.

“For example, I matched with a local on a week-long trip to San Francisco. We met at BB’s for cocktails.

“We talked about all his favourite spots in the city: where to queue to get the best fresh crab, great independent bookstores, and more cocktail spots than was healthy.

“Suddenly, I had a full-blown itinerary mapped out for me. Some we went to together, some I hit on my own. It opened up the city for me in a way I’d never have discovered without the match.”