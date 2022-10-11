The suburb was praised for its eclectic restaurants and quirky stores. Photo / Google

Kiwis who love seeking out a city's cool, quirky suburbs are in luck according to a global ranking by Time Out.

According to the UK media company, one of the coolest in the world is just a short drive, or flight, away.

The UK media company released their annual list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, which featured a well-known Auckland area.

Coming in at 43 in a list of 51 suburbs, Kingsland, Auckland was named one of the coolest suburbs.

The inner-city suburb was described as "centred around all things local" by the judges, who loved the small, independent shops and eateries, which replaced 'flashy franchises'.

Alongside beautiful historic buildings and boutique shops, food ad drink was a strong drawcard.

"Kingsland's eclectic food scene is second to none," read the Time Out entry, which praised the range of cuisines from family-run restaurants.

Craft beer brewery Urbanaut Brewing Co got a call out, as well as Atomic Coffee Roasters and Portland Public House, where you can 'groove to Auckland's best local bands'.

The proximity to Eden Park supposedly 'offsets the general bohemian vibe', by regularly filling the suburb with lively sports supporters, music fans and exhibition-goers.

When tasked with suggesting the 'perfect day', judges recommended choosing the third Saturday of the month, when Kingsland hosts their local Craft Market. Then, they propose a tasting at Garage Project's Cellar Door before some fancy kai at Phil's Kitchen.

For the full experience, visitors could top the night off at Eden Park's luxury glamping domes.

Now is the time to visit too, as the suburb will be abuzz with massive sporting events over the next few months. After the Women's Ruby World Cup ends in November, the Fifa Women's World Cup will be close behind in July 2023.

If you don't mind travelling further afield in pursuit of coolness, Time Out crowned Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico as the coolest suburb in the world.

Close behind was Lisbon's Cais do Sodré in Portugal, and the Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia.