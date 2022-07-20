A Food and travel influencer was been shocked by a Google Translate feature she had no idea about. Photo / TikTok/itsgnochgnoch

A British woman currently holidaying in Turkey was left "blown away" after discovering what she described as the "best travel hack".

Nguyen, who goes by the handle 'itsgnochgnoch' on TikTok, was out at a restaurant when staff told her they didn't have any English versions of their menu.

It didn't phase the food and travel influencer who instead just used her Google Translate app.

However, in her now-viral clip, Nguyen said she came across something in the app she had never seen before.

Food and travel influencer Nguyen was left gobsmacked after discovering a Google Translate feature. Photo / TikTok/itsgnochgnoch

"Oh my God guys. My mind has been blown," she said in the TikTok.

"I'm at a restaurant at the moment and they don't do an English menu and they don't speak a lot of English either. So and I was like, 'It's fine, I'll just put it in my Google Translate.'

"I went and downloaded the app for convenience for the rest of the trip and then I saw a little feature."

She noticed there was a camera symbol in the app.

She clicked on it which then opened then camera on her phone and just hovered her device over the menu.

"Excuse me – what? Literally it translates everything within seconds. Like how sick is that is that? I'm literally so excited about this feature that I'm slowing up my words."

She asked viewers if they had known about it, adding it is "such a good travel hack".

"You guys need to get on this and thank me later," she joked.

Her video has amassed almost 1 million views with many agreeing they too had no idea about it.

By using the camera feature, the traveller showed how you can translate words on a page. Photo / TikTok/itsgnochgnoch

"Don't worry, you're not the only one that didn't know. Thank you for making this video for all of us living under that same rock," one TikTok user wrote.

"I'm 71 and feel good today – been using this for at least eight years," another responded, while a third added: "I've used Google Translate for years but never used this great feature. Thanks!"

Some were sceptical on whether it actually works, but others reassured them it does.

"I just recently got back from Spain. I used the Translate Apps camera. Yes. It works!" one user wrote.

There were also many who said the feature has been around for years and were shocked it wasn't "common knowledge".

"So glad you finally found this! It's been around for years and I use it in restaurants, museums, etc," one woman wrote.

Others warned that it isn't entirely accurate.

"I use it for my Mandarin homework. But be aware it isn't always accurate," a TikTok user said.

"Been doing this for five to six years. It's nothing new. Best is to download the language then you don't need internet connection."