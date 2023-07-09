The plane needed to offload approximately 40 passengers so it could depart. Photo / Unsplash

The plane needed to offload approximately 40 passengers so it could depart. Photo / Unsplash

A video shared by a US sports reporter has gone viral, showing people racing to get off a Delta Airlines flight.

The video, filmed by Atlanta sports reporter Natalie Bode, has been viewed more than 3.5 million times and shows several passengers grabbing their carry-on bags and swiftly heading off the plane.

The Delta flight was departing Las Vegas and bound for Atlanta, Bode told a local news outlet.

In the video’s caption, Bode wrote that she had “never seen people move so quickly out of an airplane” but added that she respected it.

“Delta just offered US$1600 per person to get off the flight and people go up so quick,” read the text overlaid on the image.

Overbooking a flight is common among many airlines as this ensures aircraft are full even if travellers don’t show up or cancel their tickets last minute. So, when all passengers show up, airlines often offer flight credits to tempt passengers to take a later flight.

In some instances, airlines have offered thousands of dollars of credit. In 2022, Delta paid one woman $4800 to take a later flight.

However, Bode confirmed that in this case, it was cold hard cash on offer.

“It’s an Amex gift card or direct upload to Apple wallet,” she wrote.

As a result, multiple people raced to the front of the plane to claim the offer.

“So many people ran they didn’t have any left to redeem and turned people away.”

“Delta just offered $1600 PER PERSON to get off of the flight from Vegas to Atlanta because of the heat index,” she wrote. …. has anyone ever heard of getting this much $$$ to switch flights?

When the temperature outside is too high and the air is too thin, a flight can become ‘too heavy’ to take off.

Delta just offered $1600 PER PERSON to get off of the flight from Vegas to Atlanta because of the heat index…. has anyone ever heard of getting this much $$$ to switch flights? 😂 — Natalie Bode (@nataliedbode) July 3, 2023

As a result, the aircraft needed to offload passengers in order to take off.

On TikTok, many people commented on the video to say they would have certainly taken the money.

“I would’ve got off too, that’s another vacation,” one person wrote. another comment.

“We did this! Got $1200 for me and $1200 for my husband + hotel for the night and a flight in the AM,” another recalled.

One traveller said even more had been offered on their last flight.

“They offered 4,000 on my last flight lol,” they said.

In response, Delta said offering money was a win-win for passengers and employees.

“The ability to provide compensation for volunteers to take later flights when a flight is full empowers our employees’ efforts to care for customers and to ensure on-time departures,” it said in a statement.