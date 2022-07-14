The woman 'sprinted' towards the gate agent after hearing the incredible offer. Photo / Pexels

Amidst countless stories of cancelled flights, one often hears about travellers losing money when having to rebook or change flights.

One woman, however, managed to make money by getting on a flight.

Megan Keaveny, 30, paid $358 ($585) for a flight from La Guardia to West Palm Beach in Florida according to CNBC.

The 30-year-old real estate broker from New York claimed she got the huge amount of cash after boarding her flight to Florida.

Keaveny claimed she was paid US$3000 (NZ$4800) by Delta Airlines, who was operating the flight.

While boarding the initial flight, Keaveny said an announcement was made on the intercom.

"While we were boarding, a gate agent announced, 'We need 22 people to get off this flight. We're offering $1300 (NZ$2100) to any volunteers'," she said.

Keaveny was flying with her partner and friends and said she would consider giving up her seat but she would need at least $2000 (NZ$330).

Shortly after boarding, the agent increased the offer to US$2500.

Several passengers took the offer and deplaned. Then, the agent upped the offer again to $3000.

At that point, Keaveny practically ran off the plane.



"I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisle," she said.

The traveller then flew to Fort Lauderdale in Florida on another flight and took an Uber to West Palm Beach for $50.

She told CNBC Make It that she felt she could have gotten even more money again on her second flight, which was also overbooked. But she needed to get to her destination.

"We could have done it again that day and made more money in LaGuardia," Keaveny said.

She later posted a photo on Instagram behind a small private charter plane with the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Would not have taken the $3000 to get off of THIS plane."

Other passengers have shared similar stories. Recently, passengers were offered $10,000 ($16,300) to take a later flight.

Jason Aten, who had been on the plane at the time, reported the event on Twitter.

"On @Delta flight from GRR to MSP and they just offered $10,000 for people to give up their seats.… Ten. Thousand. Dollars."