It is illegal to dress up in historic costumes in some parts of Italy. Photo / 123 RF

Italy is a place associated with good food, easy living and carefree summers. Not so. Today you're more likely to return from a trip to the Med with parking fines and stern words from il Carabinieri than your are a tan and fond memories of Amalfi.

This slow pursuit of La Dolce Vita, it's finito.

The national characteristic of 'Spreazzatura' might be the closest kindred spirit to our own 'She'll be right'. It's about never being too fussed, not taking anything too seriously - rules, appearances, not least yourself. But this summer Italy has lost its cool.

Just this month, Sorrento began slapping tourists with €500 ($815) fines for wearing swimming togs in town. It's hardly the only place to take a no-nonsense approach to turisti.

Taking a seat on Rome's Spanish Steps could burn a hole in your pocket with a fine €400 ($652).

Last week two German tourists were booted out of Venice and handed a €950 ($1550) charge for boiling a stovetop Espresso next to the famous Rialto Bridge.

They were just two of 40 people expelled under the city's newly passed DASPO laws according to thelocal.it.

"Venice must be treated with respect and impolite people who come here and think they can do what they want must understand that, thanks to the local police, they can be stopped, fined and sent away," the city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

The city says the laws which came into effect in May will help the city's 55000 residents keep their 30 million visitors in check.

It's a Fiasco. However you can't help but feel that arbitrary fines for tourists have become part of the culture and experience of visiting the country.

Here are eight and a half ways to get in trouble as a tourist. When in Rome… Don't do any of these:

1. Rest on the Spanish Steps or drag your suitcases across the Piazza

Rome keeps its marble steps pristine and free of human clutter. You can imagine the shock when a disoriented tourist from driving his rental car down the steps earlier this year.

2. Take a photo in the Sistine Chapel

Although this did not stop

Russel Crowe for sharing some photos

from a recent Vatican City trip, to the ire of some Italians.

Eating in the street can get you in trouble in some parts of Italy. Photo / 123RF

3. Eat in public

Many towns and cities have a dislike of visitors eating 'al fresco'. For example Florence's town centre has banned eating on the streets between the hours of midday and 3pm and 6pm 'til 10pm.

Anita Ekberg swims in the Trevi Fountiain in Frederico Fellini's film Otto e Mezze. Photo / Getty Images

4 Swim in the Trevi Fountain

You're not Anita Ekberg, sit down. Since the 1960 drama depicted the blonde bombshell bathing in the Roman fountain visitors have felt the need to strip off and go for a dip. It will cost more than your dignity. The last tourist to make the swim was charged €450 ($735).

5. Turn up to Venice unannounced

From next year the city of canals is charging visitors a day-tripper tax. Forgetful travellers who fail to pay the €10 peak congestion charge could face criminal charges and penalties of up to €300 ($490).

You can be fined for impersonating a gladiator or historical character in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

6. Impersonate a Gladiator

Keep your cosplay in the closet. Rome's ancient amphitheatre, the Colosseum, used to have a big problem with unlicensed street performers dressing up as gladiators. There were even reports of organised crime rings pressuring tourists to pay for photos with them. In 2017 the practice was banned, with Carabinieri cracking down on centurions, charging them €400 and seizing their costumes.

Are you not entertained?

7. Go topless or forget appropriate footwear on the beach

This summer the Amalfi coast has begun cracking down on tourists walking around their towns in little more than swimming togs. Further north the cliffside walks of Cinque Terre, local authorities have begun fining hikers who set off in jandals or inappropriate footwear. Depending on the inconvenience to locals, you could foot between €50 to €2000 ($80-$3250) in fines.

Don't forget to pack sensible shoes on the when strolling through Cinque Terre. Photo / Unplash

8. Take sand or build sandcastles

Sardinia has a problem with souvenir hunters. The islands began charging those caught taking sand or shells from beaches. In Eraclea, near Venice, they had the opposite problem. Ostentatious sand sculptures or Castelli di Sabbia became such a problem that the local council banned the building of sandcastles.

8½. Fines for being scammed

Charging some poor sap who has just bought an imitation Gucci handbag is adding insult to injury. To curb the black market for fake designer items, in 2018 Italy made it illegal to buy counterfeit goods. While ignorance is no excuse - Italy might be the only place a tourist can be fined for someone else's crime.