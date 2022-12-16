Experience one of the world's most luxurious train journeys such as Australia's The Ghan. Photo / Journey Beyond, The Ghan

From countless films to literature that’s spanned centuries, the great train journey has inspired leagues of creatives. Their work in turn inspires us. Experience the true theatre of rail travel onboard one of the world’s most luxurious trains.

Orient Express, Europe

The Orient Express is synonymous with grandeur and luxury; the golden era of train travel and, well, the odd murder (albeit fictional). Dressed in golden fixings and polished chrome, she really is a thing of beauty - but a more complicated madam than you might imagine. The Orient Express is not a singular train but in fact owned by two competing companies. Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is arguably the best known, notably for its plush 1920s decor and distinguished elegance, with tracks navigating much of Europe and as far as Istanbul. However, 2023 does mark the return of something rather special. The Accor-owned contingent of Orient Express will re-establish six new Italian routes for the first time in 46 Years. Not to be confused with Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the reimagined Orient Express La Dolce Vita is more contemporary, celebrating the joie de vivre of the 1960s and 70s. Equally dashing but laced with smoked mirror walls and glossy Italian lacquer.

Andean Explorer, Peru

Perhaps you’ve always dreamed of Peru but don’t want to see it from the hind of a spitting alpaca. A luxury sleeper train might appeal. Poking the clouds at 14,000 feet, the Andean Explorer slinks its way between Arequipa and Cusco via the spectacular Peruvian Andes. With 50 staff members to 48 passengers, coca tea is served to thwart the onset of altitude sickness, although a Pisco Sour will surely make the changing elevation more fun. Journeys span one or two nights, with spacious rooms defying the physics of a seemingly slender locomotive. Equipped with an en suite shower and bedside bells to call an attendant as well as secret windows affording views of both sides of the train. At some point, between all the fine dining and massages in an unexpected but very well received Spa Car, passengers disembark for daily excursions, including a visit to Lake Titicaca and the floating islands of Uros.

The Andean Explorer operates between Arequipa and Cusco via the spectacular Peruvian Andes. Photo / Belmond

Maharajas Express, India

When was the last time you stepped off a train on to a red carpet? Or had your own private butler? And confetti thrown at your feet. If it’s been all too long since you were treated like royalty, get onboard India’s Maharajas Express. Nothing shy of a palace on wheels, opulence oozes out of every fixture and fitting, with en suite bathrooms in every cabin, two fine dining restaurants and breakfast brought to you in bed by your butler. You don’t even have to worry about motion sickness – this train comes with a doctor. With three week-long journeys to choose from and a shorter four-day option, stops include every Indian highlight, from Mumbai and Jodhpur to Jaipur, Agra and Delhi. Guided excursions include The Taj Mahal, which might not seem so sumptuous when you’re a patron of the Maharajas.

The living room in the Presidential Suite onboard Maharajas' Express. Photo / Maharajas' Express

The Presidential Train, Portugal

More than 130 years ago, The Presidential Train – as the name suggests – was the official convey of Portugal’s kings and presidents. Externally dressed in royal blue, the refurbished interior stays true to its era, but what might not be so obvious is that in present-day Portugal, this is a train for foodies. Offering a lavish day-trip through 200km of the Douro Valley, as soon as the train departs Estação de São Bento in Porto, a mammoth dining experience begins. For each journey, a selection of hand-picked chefs, many of them Michelin-starred, are invited onboard to showcase the best produce of the region. Each course is paired with wines from revered local vineyards, likely rolling past the window. Once in Quinta do Vesuvio, passengers alight for a tour of the namesake winery before chugging back to Porto on a menu of sweet treats and charcuterie.

The Presidential Train in Portugal is a train journey for foodies. Photo / Luis Niza

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada and USA

Of course, Rocky Mountaineer was going to feature on the list - it always tops the bill for being one of the most notable luxury trains in modern history. With good reason too. Tracks sew an exclusive route through the Rockies, Canada’s spectacular alpine terrain, and one that is mostly governed by wildlife. As well as wolves, bears and bald eagles in eyeshot, glass-dome windows, gourmet meals and onboard hosts propel this luxury train journey into legendary status. With three routes operating out of Western Canada and ranging between 2 and 3 days, 2021 saw the company’s inaugural US route, connecting Moab to Denver. If you’re going to ride these much-lauded rails, bear in mind Canadian itineraries offer both GoldLeaf and SilverLeaf service, and your experience, from where meals are served to window size and hotel offerings will differ. For now, the US contingent is all SilverLeaf service.

View from GoldLeaf dome on Rocky Mountaineer. Photo / Rocky Mountaineer

The Ghan, Australia

Because most of us dream of experiencing the Outback but don’t have the hardened disposition of an SAS soldier, there’s The Ghan. Dating back more than 160 years, it’s named after the Afghan cameleers who, as handlers of the first camels to be imported into Australia, helped explore and shape the Outback. Wrapping guests in proverbial cotton wool, you’re well protected from the scorching outdoor heat and Australia’s harshest landscape, and instead treated to hotel-level comforts and quality South Australian cuisine. The almost kilometre-long sleeper train connects Adelaide to Darwin, with Outback towns such as Alice Springs visited en route. Spread over 3-4 days, The Ghan adventure is a journey of contrasting, often surprising scenery, switching from bucolic hills to red dust, before reclaiming the green as the train’s nose approaches Australia’s tropical Top End.

Guests are treated to hotel-level comforts aboard The Ghan. Photo / Journey Beyond

Great Journeys of New Zealand

All too often you can forget what’s on your doorstep, so it’s worth reminding ourselves that travellers from all over the world come to New Zealand for our jaw-dropping scenery. Commencing in January, Great Journeys of New Zealand — part of KiwiRail — are launching their all-new new multi-day guided tours to showcase the best of it. With 12 fully-guided Signature tours, ranging from six to 17 days, accommodation, transfers (via private coach no less) and off-board experiences are all taken care of. For something extra luxurious, opt for the 17-day Auckland to Queenstown journey. Guided excursions include world-class wine tasting, picnics in Hamilton Gardens and whale watching. You’ll also have the chance to swap the rails for waves and enjoy various cruises in Milford Sound, Queenstown and Raglan. Nights are spent in 4 to 4.5-star hotels and you’ll dine both on and off the train.

Enjoy a front-row seat to Aotearoa’s exceptionally diverse landscape aboard the TranzAlpine. Photo / KiwiRail

Seven Stars Kyushu, Japan

Joining the world’s elite locomotives in 2013, Japan’s first luxury sleeper train might be a mere baby in comparison to its counterparts, but what she lacks in age she makes up for in style. The decor, including that in all 14 suites is a fusion of Western and Japanese design, but with elegant shoji paper screens, you’ll definitely appreciate the local nuances. If you’re feeling extra fancy, the colossal Deluxe Suite A boasts a 1.5m panoramic window at the very back of the train. There’s also one suite modified for wheelchair users, situated closest to the dining car and The Blue Moon lounge car. The train, so called because it passes through the volcanic southern island of Kyushu’s seven prefectures, makes the most of the region’s mountain-meets-ocean scenery over the course of two or four days. Departing and returning Hakata, sit back and enjoy vistas of Mt. Aso, one of the world’s largest volcanoes, and luxurious stop-offs at the hot springs of Yufuin and Kirishima.