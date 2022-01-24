A scale model of The Mastaba of Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wolfgang Volz, Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

Christo and Jeanne-Claude created somme pretty incredible artworks during their lifetime.

Transcending the traditional limits of painting, sculpture and architecture, the husband and wife famously wrapped Berlin's Reichstag in fabric in 1995.

Ten years later, they constructed a walkway of saffron-coloured fabric panels in Central Park, New York, for a piece called 'The Gates'.

Following Jean-Claude's death in 2009, and Christo's passing in May 2020, their plan to wrap Paris' Arc de Triomphe in material was brought to life in 2021.

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, Paris, 1961-2021. Photo / Benjamin Loyseau, 2021 Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

The temporary work of art, was on view for 16 days, from September 18 to Sunday, October 3.

Fabric wasn't the only medium the couple used.

From 1958, the artists used barrels as a way to create a strong physical presence. Sculptural, yet cheap, Christo would often take storing drums from a yard next to his studio in France and explore stacking them to impressive heights in unusual locations.

Despite their passing, plans for their artistic endeavour will live on and is set to break records as the world's largest permanent sculpture.

Christo in his studio with preparatory works for The Mastaba in 2012. Photo: Wolfgang Volz, Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

Titled 'The Mastaba', the project will be the largest permanent work of art in the world and use 410,000 multi-coloured barrels to create a colourful mosaic that mimics Islamic architecture.

Christo in his studio with a preparatory drawing for The Mastaba in 1984. Photo: Wolfgang Volz, Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation.

Located in the AUE's Liwa desert, around 160 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi, it will stand 150 metres high, 300 metres wide ad 225 metres deep.

Plans for the sculpture were first conceived in 1979 after Christo and Jeanne-Claude first visited the United Arab Emirates.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude looking for a possible site for The Mastaba in 1982. Photo: Wolfgang Volz, Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

The Mastaba will be their only permanent, large-scale public artwork.

Once government approval is finalised, mark 2027 on your calendars as it is estimated the construction will take three years.