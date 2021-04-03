The Insider's Guide to NZ tourism's hidden jewel, Fox Glacier

A scenic flight over Fox Glacier. Photo / DWC

Found in a rainforest nestled in between the Southern Alps and Tasman Sea, Fox Glacier township is a hidden jewel in New Zealand's crown.

Visiting the quaint township can be equated to taking a small step back in time; the locals all wave to each other as they drive by. Whether looking for a coffee with a view, a walk (or hike!) to some spectacular lakes, horse-trekking through the lush South Westland rainforest, or of course, taking in the views of the vast river of ice that is Fox Glacier, this town has you covered.

Lake Matheson is a highlight. Famous for its clear picturesque reflection of Aoraki Mount Cook and Mount Tasman, this lake was a tourist hot spot in New Zealand before the completion of the Homer Tunnel to Milford Sound. The lake was formed during the retreat of the last significant advance of the Fox Glacier. The full loop of Lake Matheson is one and a half hours along a well-maintained track, under an ancient canopy of totara, rata and rimu. Keep an eye out for birds: fantails, tomtits, tui, pukeko and kereru call this area their home. It's best to visit in the early morning, or late afternoon for the best chance to get that quintessential photo. Take a left past the first swing bridge, you'll get to the photo jetty sooner.

Horseriding in Fox Glacier. Photo / DWC

Or for something a bit tougher, have a go at Lake Gault - a brand-new track opened in the past year. After a climb you'll be rewarded by another lake, with different vantage points of Mount Cook, Mount Tasman, and the small glaciers that cling to the Southern Alps.

Once you've completed this walk, why not treat yourself to a morning coffee at the Lake Matheson cafe? With its floor to ceiling windows, you'll enjoy uninterrupted views of the Southern Alps. And if you visit in the evening, stop for dinner at Betsey Jane on the drive back to town. Brand new and quickly becoming a local favourite, it caters to all your food cravings. From baked camembert drizzled with honey and walnuts, to pan-fried blue cod, to homemade burgers, you can't go wrong.

Experience Fox Glacier is a locally owned and operated horse trekking company, and a great way to experience nature up close and personal. Spend a relaxing afternoon with Chloe and the team as they lead you on horseback through the rainforest.

Don't feel like walking to get to the good views? No worries here. Continue past Lake Matheson towards remote Gillespie's Beach, 10 minutes from the main highway, and you'll come to the Fox Glacier viewpoint. Pull up in the car park and enjoy the view of the glacier snaking its way up to Mount Tasman. Maybe take a picnic and relax at the tables there; there are dials pointing out the names of all the peaks you can see.

Vicky Pengelly, Fox Glacier.

Want to get even closer to the glaciers and mountains? Consider taking a scenic flight. Glacier Helicopters and the Helicopter Line are two of the scenic flight providers in town. Flights can soar over Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers, and even get you close to Mount Cook, before landing for a stroll on the snowfield and some epic photo opportunities. Now is a perfect time to do something out of the ordinary.

Being the base manager for these companies is a joy. Every day here on the West Coast is different and being able to show off some of the best parts of our country is a pleasure. The glaciers need to be seen to be believed!

Vicky Pengelly is a helicopter base manager in Fox Glacier.

