A French way of life: Unesco has recognised the Baguette as an object of global cultural heritage. Photo / Boris Streubel, Getty Images

A French way of life: Unesco has recognised the Baguette as an object of global cultural heritage. Photo / Boris Streubel, Getty Images

France’s humble stick of bread, the ‘baguette’ has been recognised as a Unesco world treasure.

There are few objects more definitively French than the long loaf. The country is said to produce 16 million of them a day.

Now the way of breadmaking has been named as a cultural pillar not just of France but of world heritage. Yesterday, it was announced the loaf would be inscribed on UNESCO’s list of “intangible cultural heritage”.

One of twenty new inscriptions, the baguette joins 656 items from 140 countries designated as one of the world’s protected cultural treasures.

It is recognition for the hard work of bakers who have been getting up at the crack of dawn to create the distinctive bread sticks since the late 19th century. Although the baguette as we know it is a relatively recent invention.

First appearing in the 1920s, France has been won over by the charm of la baguette magic. As a rule, the Parisian bake normally weighs 250g.

250 grammes de magie et de perfection dans nos quotidiens. Un art de vivre à la française. Nous nous battions depuis des années avec les boulangers et le monde de la gastronomie pour sa reconnaissance. La baguette est désormais au patrimoine immatériel de l’Unesco ! https://t.co/91joZkQPI2 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 30, 2022

“The baguette is the most popular kind of bread enjoyed and consumed in France throughout the year,” says Unesco’s submission.

The inscription on the list argues that the baguette should be protected as a cultural phenomenon. Unesco argues it is an object that is central to French social practices, including “daily visits to bakeries” (preferably by bicycle) and display racks for the sticks of bread.

“Baguettes require specific knowledge and techniques,” says Unesco, who wants to preserve the “artisanal know-how and culture” for future generations.

Made with only four ingredients - flour, water, salt and yeast - each baker obtains a unique product.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the bread a “ French way of life” tweeting his support for Unesco’s decision.

“We had been fighting for years with bakers and the world of gastronomy for its recognition,” he said.

Baker Jean-Louis Hecht hopes his French bread vending machine will ensure people can get their hands on fresh baguette at any time of the day or night. Photo / Thinkstock

UNESCO LIST OF INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE IS UPDATED

Since 2008 UNESCO has compiled its list of intangible cultural heritage to safeguard objects and practices for future generations. From Mexican Mariachi music to Belgian Beer the list is supposed to recognise cultural objects and practices that should be preserved for future generations. There is particular focus on skills and cultural touchpoints that require apprenticeships and specialised technical knowledge.

La Baguette was only one of 20 treasures added this year. Here are some of the intangible cultural practices you might not know are part of our global heritage:

Bear Festivals in the Pyrenees

The Bear festivities take place every winter in five villages in the Pyrenees mountain range located in Andorra and France. ‘Playing bear’ has brought tourists and renewed conservation interest in the Brown bear over the last thirty years.

Hungarian zither and string bands

The tradition of folk music and urban táncház (“dance-house” or folk dance parties) which range from village to village.

Saudi Arabica coffee

Khawlani tribes have been cultivating coffee beans for over 300 years, passing on the skills and techniques to younger generations as a cornerstone of social events.

Cambodian Kun Lbokator martial arts

A martial art dating back to the first century, you can still see stone carvings of people practising the non-violent form on Bayon temple in Angkor.

Korean Talchum Masks

South Korea’s unique masked satire is still a popular form of folk theatre. Students and actors use the ancient masks to and stock characters to pass criticism on contemporary events.

North Korea is also on this year’s list with Pyongyang Raengmyon, a dish of cold buckwheat noodle.

The Iranian Oud

A traditional, lute-type instrument played in Iran and Syria. The oud is played solo or in ensembles and is accompanied by traditional songs and dance in a wide range of events.



