Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

The cat that went on a 7000km Alaskan road trip - and loved it

By Lisa Maloney
10 mins to read
A sign that you're on the right path to the Alaska Highway. Photo / Lisa Maloney

A sign that you're on the right path to the Alaska Highway. Photo / Lisa Maloney

Four wheels, 7000km and a cat called Cairo. Lisa Maloney navigates the Alaska Highway with the furriest of companions.

My travel companion wouldn’t get his tail in gear.

I mean that literally— my road-trip buddy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel

How to make an electric plane

How to make an electric plane

Auckland Airport is the latest NZ business to get on the advisory board of Sweden's Heart Aerospace. Video / Heart Aerospace