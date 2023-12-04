The five-star Pathumwan Princess Hotel is right in the heart of bustling Bangkok.

A sophisticated hotel in Bangkok

The five-star Pathumwan Princess Hotel is luxury, right in the heart of bustling Bangkok, where a four-night stay in a Grand Deluxe room is priced from $719 each, double-share. Daily breakfast is included, as is a Grand Pearl Dinner Cruise Evening Tour on the Chao Phraya River. Private transfers from and back to the airport are covered, too. The hotel is connected to the multi-storey MBK shopping complex, and just minutes away from the Skytrain. Book by December 20. Travel next year between April 4 and May 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Embrace the thrill of Peru with a 14-day hiking tour.

Experience the highs of hiking in Peru

Embrace the thrill of Peru with a 14-day “Peru Uncovered” tour which will have you hiking the Inca Trail, exploring Machu Picchu, learning about the country’s mysterious and ancient civilisations, and immersing yourself in the vibrant culture of today’s Peru. Priced from $7070 each for departures between March and December next year, there are several other tour options for Latin America.

Contact: Contiki, freephone 0800 266 8454 or check out contiki.com

Cruise ship Pacific Adventure will travel down Australia’s stunning coastline.

Enjoy a taste of Australia’s fantastic food

Board the cruise ship Pacific Adventure in Sydney next April and travel down Australia’s stunning coastline to Eden, in time for the Sapphire Coast Food Festival 2024. Considered a highlight event for serious foodies, the Sapphire Coast’s finest chefs will be there to feature their best cuisine. Priced from $576 each, twin-share, main meals on board and plenty of activities are included. Flights to and from Sydney from New Zealand are additional. The cruise departs at 4pm on April 5, returning you to Sydney early in the morning on April 8.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

The eight-day, self-drive holiday consists of driving from Los Angeles to the Central Coast, Monterey Bay, Yosemite and on to San Francisco.

See the sights of California with a self-drive adventure

An eight-day “Postcards of California” self-drive holiday is on sale from $1957 each, for travel from November 1 to December 14 next year, or in 2025 between January 2 and March 31.

Your self-drive itinerary and pre-arranged accommodation begin in Los Angeles, from where you’ll head to the Central Coast, Monterey Bay, Yosemite and on to San Francisco. Book by January 31. There are more travel dates available from April to late October next year, though at a higher price. Flights from New Zealand to Los Angeles and returning to New Zealand from San Francisco are additional.

Contact: helloworld Travel, freephone 0800 758 787 or check out helloworld.co.nz

Explore what nature has to offer in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area and the Port Arthur Historic Site. Photo / Getty Images

Get back to nature in Australia’s southernmost state

Ten days exploring Tasmania will send you home to New Zealand with great memories, plenty of knowledge, and new friendships, too. Priced from $5439 each, twin-share, your luxury, air-conditioned coach will circle the state. The highlights range from the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area to the Port Arthur Historic Site. Book by January 28. Departures are from Hobart on selected dates between January 10 and March 20 next year. Return airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz