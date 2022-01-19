How many of these secret beaches, including Ototoka Bay, have you visited? Photo / Bevan Conley

Many of us are back to work, head-first into a new year, and the holiday glow is fading fast. But it's easy to keep the summer feeling alive - just plan your next getaway. How about escaping the crowds at one of these secret beaches around the country?

Secret Cove, Devonport, Auckland

Secret Cove in Devonport. Photo / Nick Reed

This picturesque spot is in Auckland's Devonport but has been largely unknown until recently. Described as a stunning hidden bay by locals, Auckland Council bought the land in 2017 to finally give the public access. The beautiful bay is lined with pōhutukawas, with a view of the Harbour Bridge. To get there, head down Stanley Point Rd until you reach the intersection with Second Ave. Directly ahead there is a sign detailing a path with access down to the water.

Homunga and Orakawa Bays, Bay of Plenty

Orowaka Bay in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

If you're looking for seclusion, these two spots are a must. Known for its dense pōhutukawa forest, Orakawa Bay is a beautiful place to stop. Part of a 145ha scenic reserve, its entrance is found at the northern end of Waihī Beach. The walk takes about 45 minutes and you'll have a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean and coastline. Due to the steep grade of the seafloor and the potential for rips, it is not safe for swimming but is still a great spot for fishing.

Homunga Bay is just a short walk north of Orakawa Bay. Photo / Getty Images

Slightly further north you will find Homunga Bay. Spend some time out in the clear blue waves and sitting on the beautiful golden sand. There's plenty of room to stretch out and keep to yourself. It will take you no less than 45 minutes to reach by foot from a track at the northern end of Orokawa Bay which is accessible via Waihī Beach, or start the walk at Ngatitiangata Rd and head down the hills to the coast.

Martins Bay, Fiordland

Martins Bay in northern Fiordland. Photo / Derek Cheng

At the northern tip of Fiordland, the only way to access this rugged, remote bay is by walking the Hollyford Track.

The area around it is mostly uninhabited, with only a few homes that sit unoccupied for much of the year. It's close to the former settlement of Jamestown, founded in 1872 but soon disbanded after settlers discovered the realities of living in the harsh conditions of this remote location.

Now, Hollyford walkers can stay the night at the Martins Bay Hut, a 24-bunk DoC hut which will guarantee you some solitude away from the rest of the world.

Magazine Bay, Canterbury

Magazine Bay in Christchurch's Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Don't be fooled if you stumble upon the large Naval Point marina in Lyttelton, because hidden just behind a fringe of volcanic bluffs and native vegetation, you will find Magazine Bay. It is the smallest of several bays in the area and can only be accessed by foot. Less visited than nearby Corsair and Cass Bays, Magazine is a perfect spot for a picnic or family day out.

Access to the bay is either via walking tracks from Corsair Bay on Park Terrace, or through a steep walking track that starts at the back of the Naval Point Yacht Club.

You can only access the bay by foot including this steep track behind the Naval Point Yacht Club. Photo / Supplied

Ototoka Beach, Whanganui

Ototoka Beach near Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Surrounded by high cliffs, trees and wild seas, Ototoka is a black sand beach popular with fossil hunters who have found specimens dating back more than 1.5 million years. Most visitors to the area usually stop at nearby Kai Iwi beach, without travelling the extra distance to get to Ototoka. To see it for yourself, head to the very end of Ototoka Beach Rd. The path from the car park descends past the Ototoka pool and waterfall down to the beach below.

The path to the beach will take you past a waterfall too. Photo / Bevan Conley

White Rock Beach, Wairarapa

White Rock Beach on the Wairarapa coast. Photo / Getty Images

Reported to be one of the most remote and overlooked beaches in the country, White Rock Beach is just over an hour's drive from Martinborough on the rugged Wairarapa coast. Surfing at the beach is considered to be some of the best in New Zealand and you'll see the large white rock it's named after, right in the middle of the sand. To get there, travel south from Martinborough and follow White Rock Rd, over the Whawanui River, until you reach the beach.

No name, West Coast

A secret beach near Charleston with no name. Photo / Dylan Hargraves via drhvisuals

You can't get much more isolated than a beach with no name. You'll find this spot in Charleston about 20km south of Westport, and the only access is by going down a small dirt path. The beautiful beach is surrounded by rocks and unique terrain.

You can reach Beach Rd from Sate Highway 6. Photo / Supploed

To get there, travel south down State Highway 6. You can either turn right at Beach Rd as you near the coast or keep going past the closed Mitchells Gully Gold Mine until you reach Mays Rd and continue to Beach Rd from there. You'll soon reach a small bend with a dirt path that will head down towards the beach.

Cape Foulwind, West Coast

Add Cape Foulwind to your list of places to visit if you haven't already. Photo / 123RF

Known by locals but not often by travellers, Cape Foulwind is one of the most picturesque locations in New Zealand. The idyllic beach is split into two by large white cliffs surrounded by trees and bush. As well as being a fantastic spot for swimming, it is also home to a seal colony.

If you want to stretch your legs, there is a walking track around the cliffs with panoramic views of the mountains and the Cape Foulwind lighthouse.

To find it, travel down State Highway 67 past Westport until you reach Lighthouse Rd. Follow that road until you reach a public car park where you can begin your walk to the water from there.

