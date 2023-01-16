Located on Dunedin's Mt Watkin Station, Fallow Ridge Retreat's cabin sits perched high amongst outcrops of schist rock, overlooking the Waikouaiti River far below. Photo / Supplied

Jessica Wynne Lockhart finds the hottest new attractions to track down on your next South Island holiday

I’m deep in conversation with the general manager of Fable Terrace Downs when we’re interrupted by the sound of a massive delivery truck pulling up.

“Where do you want all this to go?” the driver asks.

The manager apologises and takes his leave; this is the delivery they’ve been waiting for. Although Fable put its name on the doors of the golf resort near Methven back in March 2022, it’s only now that new furniture has arrived for the villas, which are in the process of being fully refurbished.

As a guidebook writer, visiting properties when they’re in the midst of change — and sometimes before they’re even open — is part of the job description. Over the past three months, I’ve been travelling around New Zealand, seeking and testing out all of the country’s latest hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

Here’s my insider’s guide to the hottest new places to visit on the South Island this summer.

PLAY: DUNEDIN

Take a tour where “doing your part” involves drinking

Around three years ago, a rant amongst friends about the amount of bread that goes to landfills led to an unconventional solution: Jenny McDonald and Sue Stockwell decided to make alcohol with it. Now, the owners of Dunedin Craft Distillers are sharing the behind-the-scenes of how they “raise spirits from the bread” on their new bread-to-bottle tour.

Over 45 minutes, the distillers share how they’ve diverted more than five tonnes of bread from Dunedin’s landfills and show where the magic happens. The tour costs $25pp and includes a tasting of the distillery’s products, including its award-winning naked spirit, its herbaceous Dunedin dry gin, and its cacao vodka, a true treat for dark chocolate lovers.

The owners of Dunedin Craft Distillers are sharing the behind-the-scenes story of how they raise spirits from the bread on their new bread-to-bottle tour. Photo / Supplied

STAY: CHRISTCHURCH’S PORT HILLS

Soak in a bathtub overlooking a vineyard — without even leaving the city

It’s been more than a year since Tussock Hill Vineyard opened its doors in Christchurch’s Port Hills. Yet, it almost seems like locals wish they could keep it to themselves a bit longer, with its sweeping views over the city and out towards the Southern Alps. The menu is just as impressive; foodies come for the wine, but stay for the innovative takes on Kiwi classics, like the melt-in-your-mouth whipped onion dip served with triple-cooked agria potatoes. And now Tussock Hill has one more secret up its sleeve; guests can stay overnight at one of the winery’s two new cabins.

Overlooking the vineyard (and a convenient stumbling distance from the cellar door), the Kererū retreat features side-by-side outdoor soaker tubs. Meanwhile, the Korimako cabin has been proudly built with accessibility at the forefront; there’s a dedicated accessible parking space, a large bathroom, and plenty of room throughout for powerchairs to turn around. Best of all, one-night stays in both cabins are permitted — an increasing rarity on the glamping scene.

Visitors to Tussock Hill Vineyard in Christchurch's Port Hills can now stay overnight at one of the winerys two new cabins. Photo / Supplied

Indulge in a getaway at Otago’s newest luxury retreat

Although the drive from Dunedin isn’t long, it takes patience, a steady hand, and a sense of adventure to reach Fallow Ridge Retreat, which started welcoming guests in late November. To get there, you’ll need to drive inland from Waikouaiti on a winding forestry road. The higher you go, the narrower it gets. Yet, its height also promises amazing views — and the off-grid cabin at its end doesn’t disappoint.

Located on Mt Watkin Station, the cabin is perched high among outcrops of schist rock, overlooking the Waikouaiti River far below. No detail has been spared in the creation of these getaways: from the outdoor two-person cedar bathtub, to the hanging fireplace, to the tussock rooftop. Yes, you can stay just one night (from $500 including breakfast) — but you’ll want to book at least two to explore the property’s three walking tracks and fully indulge.

TASTE: FRESH KAIKOURA CRAYS

Taste Fiordland’s biggest export straight at the source

Fiordland is almost as famous as Kaikōura for its crayfish, but unless you’re a diver or know a fisherperson, there’s a chance you’ve never tasted it here as a visitor. That’s because the vast majority of Fiordland’s crayfish — somewhere around 1.5 million per year — are exported to China.

But that’s all about to change. Now, Te Anau’s Fiordland Cinema is serving up crayfish alongside its pre-show cocktails. A perfect accompaniment to Ata Whenua — a 30-minute narrated film about Fiordland National Park — the theatre’s snacks include its take on a California lobster roll, served on a fresh brioche bun, alongside crayfish skewers seasoned with garlic and chili. If the amuse-bouche isn’t quite enough to tide you over, you can also buy a whole cooked crayfish direct from the cinema.