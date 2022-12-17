Voyager 2022 media awards
Travel

The best festivals to kick off 2023 in NZ and Australia

By
2 mins to read
Check out some of the latest festivals happening in Aotearoa and beyond. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Waipu Highland Games, January 1

Come January 1, air your dusty head from the night before at Waipu’s 150th Highland Games, one of the longest-running Scottish gatherings in the Southern Hemisphere. Caledonian Park will be awash with bagpipers, Highland dancing, food and drink stalls, as well as family-friendly events. Don’t miss the Heavyweight Games, where pretty much anything weighty is tossed, including an 18-foot-long tree trunk coming in at 58kg. waipuhighlandgames.co.nz

2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the Waipu Highland Games. Photo / John Stone
Matakana Food and Beer Festival, January 28

Stay ahead of the curve and score tickets to the first-ever Matakana Food and Beer Festival. Springing up at Matakana Country Park on Saturday, January 28, it’s pitched to be a winning combination of food trucks, locally-crafted beer, and all-day entertainment. Tickets start from $44. matakanafoodbeerfest.com

Auckland Gin Festival, February 3-5

It’s new and GIN-credible, coming to Auckland for three days from February 3, the Gin Festival will take over The Cloud. Taste a selection of 300 gins (some would call it a choice, others a challenge) and purchase all your favourites to take home. From free-flowing samples to demos and tutored tastings, it’s a no-brainer for the avid gin drinker. aucklandlive.co.nz/show/auckland-gin-festival

It’s new and GIN-credible, the Auckland Gin Festival arrives on February 3. Photo / Getty Images
Sydney Festival, January 5-29

January is a great month to be Sydney-side, notably for the 24-day-long Sydney Festival. Commencing January 5, experience the city at its creative best with exhilarating art - and artists - to impress every attendee. Next year’s highlights include a multi-sensory Frida Kahlo exhibition and the Maho Magic Bar, a neon-lit Japanese-inspired bar featuring magicians, it’s both a venue and a performance. sydneyfestival.org.au

The 2023 Sydney Festival includes a multi-sensory Frida Kahlo exhibition. Photo / Sydney Festival
Palm Tree Music Festival, Australia March 10-12

Debuting in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in March 2023, the Palm Tree Music Festival is already an international hit in the US, Mexico and Croatia. Headlining high-profile DJs such as Kygo and Tiesto, the new festival kicks off in Sydney on March 10 and plays in Brisbane and Melbourne in the days following. palmtreemusicfestival.com

