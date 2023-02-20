"Tihei mauri ora. Welcome to our world." Air New Zealand's first bi-lingual safety video in English and te reo Māori. Photo / Supplied

Araraurangi / Air New Zealand has conducted its first flight conducted entirely in te reo Māori, carrying competitors ahead of Te Matatini.

NZ1236 from Te Whanganui-a-Tara to Tāmaki Makaurau (Wellington to Auckland) today was conducted from boarding lounge to arrivals gate in the Māori language.

“Except for Civil Aviation Authority prescribed announcements, the only language spoken by the pilots and cabin crew will be te reo Māori,” said the airline’s Māori Development Lead Tupara Morrison, ahead of Monday’s flight.

Described as the ‘kapa haka Olympics’, Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata is the crowing competition in the Māori performing arts calendar.

Aboard Monday’s service were two rōpū performance groups, Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti and Ngā Uri Taniwha, and kaiwhiriwhiri / judges travelling to the competition.

The airline says a number of their employees will be kaihaka / performers competing at the festival. Morrison said that passengers could expect a bit of a warm up performance aboard the aircraft.

Aboard the plane and awaiting them in Auckland will be “a fair bit of waiata lifting spirits during what is a difficult time for Aotearoa” he said.

The service touched down at Tāmaki Makaurau shortly before 4pm today.

Chairman of Te Matatini, Herewini Parata said it was a proud moment for the organisation and the partnership with the airline, which has been in place since 2018.

“Through this collaboration we can align our strategic goals, and showcase our unique Māori language and culture, through the very best in kapa haka excellence.”

Te Matatini takes place in Auckland’s Eden Park from Thursday to Saturday.

Koha for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

Kapa haka impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle are being supported by the partnership, but it is likely event turn-out will be affected by the weather events.

A koha fund has been made available for those most affected by the floods and cyclone events.

On Saturday the Festival Leadership Team said it was working with Air New Zealand, the NZ Police and Emergency Services on the best way to support kapa haka whose preparations had been been severely impacted by the cyclone.

“Kei te tūwhera ngā ringaringa, kei te karanga atu te mahau o Te Matatini ki ngā kaihaka o ngā kapa haka katoa.

“Our mahau is calling, arms outstretched, overflowing with aroha from across Aotearoa, and we will do everything we can to bring our kapa haka safely to Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata,” said Carl Ross Chief Executive of Te Matatini.

Attendees you are unable to attend due to disruption caused by Gabrielle are asked to get in contact with Te Matatini via the competition website:

tematatini.co.nz