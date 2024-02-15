Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at has been causing an international travel boom. Photo / Natacha Pisarenko, AP

620,000 Taylor Swift fans are expected to descend on Sydney and Melbourne over the next 10 days, travelling thousands of kilometres to watch the Eras Tour down under. But some Swifties say the greedy practices of some hotel and rentals have left them feeling ticked off.

With many inbound from New Zealand, Western Australia and parts of Southeast Asia there has been a Taylor Swift travel boom, with fans looking for accommodation in the cities.

Airbnb says it has helped earn hosts US$62 million ($100 million) in US towns around concert dates during the blockbuster summer tour season. Something many Australian private rental providers are hoping to cash in on too, as the fans arrive.

Searches and bookings from Feb 11-18, 2024, for Melbourne shot up by more than 300 per cent according to the accommodation provider, with New Zealanders among the biggest influx in guests.

However, some travellers say not all the side effects of Eras Tour travel have been good.

One traveller travelling to see a concert at Melbourne’s MCG from out of state says their Airbnb host cancelled their booking, only for them to re-list the accommodation at double the price.

Swiftie Jasmine from New South Wales told the Sydney Morning Herald her host pulled the welcome mat out from under her feet just a week before the concert.

Just two days later she saw the same property, which had cost her $760 the week prior, relisted for more than $1400.

Other visitors reported similar unexpected cancellations - with excuses including everything from carpet cleaning to sudden family emergency - only for the properties to re-list on the website charging hundreds of dollars more per night.

Airbnb says it runs anti-gouging and price-protection measures on its website to prevent these cases.

This includes cool-down period and measures to stop hosts who cancel stays from listing properties for the same dates.

Although this does not apply if the guests have to cancel themselves. Something which many travellers say they were asked to do by hosts.

“If a host cancels a confirmed reservation, or if the host is found to be responsible for a cancellation, their calendar is blocked preventing the host from accepting another reservation for the listing on the affected dates. Airbnb may also impose fees and other consequences,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

The website recently incorporated “dynamic pricing” for hosts to allow Airbnb to automatically set prices compared to demand, and see what guests are willing to pay for comparable properties.

In cases where hosts are asking travellers to cancel their own reservations unfairly or are seen to relist for a preferred price, the company asks travellers to contact their customer support to investigate the matter.

Taylor Swift concerts affect hotel pricing

It’s not only Australian Airbnbs who have seen skyrocketing prices around Taylor Swift concert dates.

CBA reported that one music fan was quoted $4500 for a two-night stay in a Vancouver hotel. This was booking a whole year in advance of the concert dates on December 7, but even then the traveller was given a price 13 times higher than average.

While Airbnb allows a great range in size and price of listings, with many budget options. Often there is little difference in price between staying in a hotel and a mid-range private rental.

The Herald recently conducted a survey of more than 1000 New Zealand room rates over Easter which showed that in many cases staying in hotels might be cheaper, depending on what listings were available.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb country manager for Australia and New Zealand, said that the website was still considered a budget option for concertgoers.

“People keep coming back to Airbnb because they find great value,” she told the Herald.

“During events like Taylor Swift, Airbnb hosts help grow the visitor economy, providing more accommodation choice in more locations across a variety of price points.”