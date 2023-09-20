A couple walk along the deserted beach at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Andrew Warner

Farewell the cooler months with a family getaway to Tauranga this spring, writes Ceana Priest.

A spring escape to the coastal city of Tauranga, with its salty breezes and beaches peppered with age-old volcanoes, means fewer crowds and warmer days to dust off any lingering hibernation vibes. From short strolls to pedal-powered rides on boardwalks through one of the nation’s largest urban wetlands – which even the youngest family members can tootle along – to brave dips in the chilly Pacific Ocean, these six relaxed adventures are the perfect remedy for shedding the winter blues.

Te Ara Tūtanga / Mauao Base Track | Mount Maunganui

If climbing the summit of Mauao on the northern end of Mount Maunganui’s shoreline isn’t on the bucket list, this adventure around its base runs an excellent close second while still providing all the coastal views. The flat, buggy-friendly trail follows the rocky shoreline from Pilot Bay to the edge of the Pacific Ocean, sheltered by arching pōhutukawa - erupting in crimson flowers from about mid-November. Keep an eye out for well-camouflaged seals lounging on the rocks, or visit when a colossal cruise ship passes incredibly close by in the narrow harbour channel. But if the 232-metre-high summit beckons, prepare for a sweaty 40-minute climb up its flanks.

Need to know: Suitable for walking and buggies. Allow 45 min (3.4 km) for the loop. Toilets nearby. On-street parking is available near Pilot Bay Beach. No dogs.

Moturiki / Leisure Island | Mount Maunganui

This perky extinct volcano is the more accessible cousin of Mauao and provides a quick, salt-laden-breezy adventure. Cross the artificial land bridge from the main beach to this tiny island covered in twisty-trunked pōhutukawa. Only a few glimpses of the island’s colourful history — as a quarry, pā, a fun park with hydroslides and even a marine aquarium with dolphins — are visible. Today, numerous little trails snake up and over the nearly 2.5-hectare island leading to its northernmost tip, where the imposing bluffs of Mauao are on show, and where a blowhole erupts during high tides.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 30 min return. Dirt paths, steps and rocks. Toilets nearby. On-street parking on Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui. No dogs.

Waikareao Estuary Walkway | Brookfield

Wide boardwalks wind through this tidal wetland to a wooden lookout perched among the mangroves. Watch for kōtare/sacred kingfisher and poaka/pied stilts stalking through the soggy landscape and, at low tide, crabs scurrying around searching for dinner. The walkway begins from multiple points, although the scenic Maxwells Rd entrance offers afternoon shade along kawakawa- and rimu-lined paths and grassy banks for picnics. If you don’t fancy the entire loop, which includes a lengthy section beside the noisy Takitimu Drive (SH2), turn around at any point for a shorter out-and-back adventure.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, bikes, wheelchairs and buggies. Allow 2 hours (8.2 km) walking and 1 hour biking for the full loop. Toilets. Parking is available off Maxwells Rd near Chapel St, Otūmoetai. Dogs on leads.

Tutarawānanga / Yatton Park | Parkvale

A buggy-friendly path loops around this small headland jutting into Waimapu Estuary, with plenty of estuary views and labelled native and exotic trees for the botanically minded. Allow time to explore the traditional garden area beside Fraser St, with its bubbling waterfall, flower gardens and nearby playground. A smattering of picnic tables and bench seats throughout the park are popular hangouts for family gatherings.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, bikes, wheelchairs and buggies. Allow 30 min return. Toilets. Car park entry off Fraser St, Parkvale. Check gate closure times on arrival. Dogs on leads.

Kopurererua Valley Walkway | Tauranga

Bring the bikes or tackle bite-sized walking adventures through one of Australasia’s largest urban wetlands — an impressive 300 hectares of sprawling wetlands, native bushland, farmland, ponds and waterways. Various trails wind through the valley — from boardwalks to gravel pathways — passing archaeological sites, including mounded pā sites. Paths west of the expressway are more shaded or opt for the eastern routes with open, sweeping wetland views.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, bikes, wheelchairs and buggies. Visit tauranga.govt.nz for an updated trail map. Multiple starting points. Dogs on leads.

Matua Saltmarsh Reserve | Matua

Explore deep into this 21-hectare coastal wetland along boardwalks snaking between mangroves, or tick off kid-friendly highlights near its western shoreline. From Bay St, head east on the wetland’s newest boardwalk, hopefully spotting a moho pererū/banded rail or mātātā/fernbird in the shallows. Explorers can dangle legs off the small wooden jetty jutting into the estuary. From here, continue for a longer adventure or exit on to Sunny Bay Rd (a relatively steep concrete path) to loop back along quiet streets to the car.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, bikes, wheelchairs and buggies. Allow 30 min for the short loop. The longer option is an out-and-back, so turn around when little legs tire. Bay St, Tauranga. Dogs on leads.

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz