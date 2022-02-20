Surf park opens wave pool in Switzerland's high alps

Paul Cesar Distinguin surfs Europe's first inland surf park in the Swiss Alps. Photo / Wavegarden

The white peaks of the Bernese Alps have competition from the breaks at Switzerland's first surf resort.

Since last year, Alaïa Bay in the Swiss town of Sion / Sitten has been drawing surfers from around the continent.

In spite of being 700km landlocked and 500m above sea level, the resort has one thing beach bums won't find anywhere else on the continent: perfect 2-metre breaks, on demand.

Home to Europe's first wave pool Alaïa has consistent surf all year round. The 8,300 square metre pool was built by Wavegarden. Driving air behind a wall of water, the unique attraction can create waves - from half-metre bobs to big-wave tubes - at the push of a button.

At the foot of the Haut Valais and the imposing Dauben Horn and Grand Chavalard mountains, there are few surf clubs which have a backdrop like it.

Adam Bonvin calls the wave pool his "Smile Machine". Talking to the Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Swiss surf enthusiast said he had dreamt up the park following a trip to Hossegor in France in 2016.

If the Swiss will not go to the waves, then the waves will go the mountain, he thought.

Alaia Bay in Sion is Europe's first wave pool. Photo / Supplied, My Switzerland

"Switzerland is a country that has practically everything, although it was missing a wave."

What began as a skatepark built momentum, with the vision for the inland surf resort.

One of just five Wavegarden machines in the world - including one in surfer Kelly Slater's home town Waco in Hawaii and another in Melbourne - Alaïa is the highest in the world.

"I've surfed Kelly's pool, Waco, and here, and I think I had the most fun and surfed the best in Switzerland, which is crazy," said Hawaiian surfer Ezekil 'Zeke' Lau.

The surf resort in the high alps also opened with accommodation on site, offering 144 beds and a Twin Fin Hawaiian-themed restaurant. Open all year round, and close to the ski resorts of Crans-Montana and Verbier you could feasibly ski and surf in the same day.

Riding the 20-wave menu under the snow-capped mountains is something you won't find in French Biarritz.

A small bit of the Pacific coast has arrived in the Swiss Alps: Twin Fin Restaurant. Photo / Supplied, My Switzerland

Crazy pipe dream could come to New Zealand

Switzerland may be a long way to go, even for the perfect wave, but there's good news for Kiwi surfies.

Last year, American company Aventuur said it was looking at bringing the Wavegarden technology to a site in Auckland.

The wave pool would deliver 1000 waves per hour for learners and pros alike, the company told the Herald.

"There are a few sites that we are looking at, but we're not at liberty to go any further than that," said New Zealand co founder Richard Duff.