Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Airbnb’s top hosts for 2025 have been named. NZ host of the year reveals tricks for success

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Hawke's Bay's Jo Demanser has been crowned the Airbnb Host of the Year NZ. Photo / Airbnb

Hawke's Bay's Jo Demanser has been crowned the Airbnb Host of the Year NZ. Photo / Airbnb

The 2025 host of the year reveals how to be an Airbnb hit ... and what not to do.

Hawke’s Bay Airbnb host Jo Demanser loves to make people feel special. And she’s got the receipts.

The 46-year-old recalls one summer day when she had put beanbags out on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save