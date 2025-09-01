Guests stayed an average of three days across 2024 and spent an average of $380 daily on non-accommodation essentials such as dining, shopping, entertainment and transport.

Airbnb contributed an estimated $5.1 billion to the New Zealand economy in 2024, equivalent to 1.2% of national GDP, research from Oxford Economics showed.

That figure equates to about 10% of New Zealand’s tourism GDP, with the research also finding the economic activity created by Airbnb supported about 33,300 Kiwi jobs while contributing an estimated $1.8b in wages.

James Lambert, Oxford Economics director of economic consulting for Asia, said Airbnb had played a key role in transforming travel patterns across New Zealand and unlocked new opportunities for regional tourism.

“Kiwi travellers have been key drivers of the sector’s resurgence, with their share of total Airbnb guests in 2024 easily surpassing 2019 levels,” Lambert said.

“At the same time, traditional Apac [Asia Pacific] markets, particularly Australia and mainland China, continue to serve as major sources of inbound tourists, reinforcing New Zealand’s appeal as an attractive travel destination in the region.”

Lambert said the platform had “facilitated the dispersion” of tourism benefits more evenly throughout the country, supporting local employment and small businesses.

Airbnb’s footprint supported 8% of tourism-related employment last year, equivalent to one in every 13 tourism-related jobs.

The research also claimed Airbnb contributed more than $1b in transport and logistics, with 81% of that resulting from the direct spending of Airbnb guests on local transport and airfares.

Airbnb-related activities also injected more than $1b into the property services sector (relating primarily to guest spending on their Airbnb accommodation), $435m in businesses and services, and more than $400m in the manufacturing sectors.

Airbnb country manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon, said she was delighted to see New Zealand’s tourism maintaining its growth in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

“With an increasing number of stays happening outside major city centres, Airbnb is playing a vital role in channelling economic benefits and opportunities into smaller communities right across Aotearoa,” Wheeldon said.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our presence is helping local businesses thrive, supporting jobs in communities that were once off the radar for many travellers.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa acting chief executive Greg Thomas said Airbnb was a key contributor to New Zealand’s tourism sector.

“By opening more doors in local communities, Airbnb empowers small businesses, sustains local jobs and plays an essential role in fostering a resilient and welcoming tourism industry across Aotearoa,” Thomas said.

