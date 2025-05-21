Many of the holiday rentals do not include a licence number or specify whether the owner was an individual or a company, the consumer rights ministry said.

Bustinduy said the properties had “violated various norms regarding housing for tourist use”.

“No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country,” he told reporters on Monday.

Airbnb has announced it will appeal the decision, stressing that “no evidence of rule-breaking by hosts has been put forward” by the Government.

According to official data, there are 321,000 homes with holiday rental licences in Spain – 15% more than in 2020.

It is the world’s second most popular tourist destination, attracting 94 million overseas visitors last year. The tourism sector accounts for 12% of the country’s GDP.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez previously said, “there are too many Airbnbs and not enough homes”, while Barcelona’s mayor has pledged a total ban on tourism rentals by 2028.

In January, Sánchez blamed foreign buyers for Spain’s housing crisis and threatened to increase sales tax on home purchases for non-EU citizens by up to 100%.

While current British residents in Spain would be unaffected by the proposals, new buyers relocating for a life in the Mediterranean sun could soon face double taxation.

It is one of a series of measures launched to tackle the country’s housing crisis. Seville’s city hall, for example, ruled that water can be cut off to a property that is unlicensed after rent prices surged in the Andalusian capital.

Anti-tourism protests are deterring British holidaymakers from going to Spain, according to Steve Heapy, the chief executive of Jet2.

He said there was a perception among some people that overseas visitors were not welcome in the country.

While current British residents in Spain would be unaffected by the proposals, new buyers relocating for a life in the Mediterranean sun could soon face double taxation.

It is one of a series of measures launched to tackle the country’s housing crisis. Seville’s city hall, for example, ruled that water can be cut off to a property that is unlicensed after rent prices surged in the Andalusian capital.

Anti-tourism protests are deterring British holidaymakers from going to Spain, says Steve Heapy, the chief executive of Jet2.

He said there was a perception among some people that overseas visitors were not welcome in the country.