West Auckland tenant earns $18,229 from unlawful Airbnb, must repay landlord

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal has ordered the tenant of a Titirangi property to refund the landlord the profits made by sub-letting it through Airbnb.

When a neighbour’s curious phone call prompted a West Auckland landlord to investigate, she discovered her rental property was listed on Airbnb without her knowledge or consent.

The tenant, Alyssa Albano Kath, has now been taken to the Tenancy Tribunal, where it was revealed she had earned $18,229 over the

