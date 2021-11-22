Study reveals most stressed states in America

A recent study by Amerisleep analysed 22 different stress factors relating to work, health, money and the environment to rank America's states according to stress. Photo / Brandon Cormier

A recent study by Amerisleep analysed 22 different stress factors relating to work, health, money and the environment to rank America's states according to stress. Photo / Brandon Cormier

Planning a trip to America soon? If you're looking to escape the stress of everyday life, it will pay to avoid certain cities according to a recent study.

Conducted by experts at Amerisleep, the study analysed 22 different stress factors relating to work, health, money and the environment such as sleep levels, house prices, depression rates, income and access to open spaces.

Considering it's reputation for being a relaxing holiday destination, it may come as a surprise to some that Hawaii topped the list as most stressful.

As a result of having America's most expensive rental prices and third-highest house prices, the state was the second most stressed about money. Despite being famous for its natural environment, it was the third-worst state according to environmental factors such as noise and highway conditions.



Second place was claimed by another tropical holiday hot spot; Florida. The poor ranking was down to the state's lack of national parks, noise pollution and limited mental health facilities as well as a high unemployment rate.

Several sources of data were used including the United States Census Bureau, United States Department of Agriculture, the SAMHSA National Mental Health Services Survey and more.

April Mayer from Amerisleep said understanding stress was important as it seriously impacted people's health and way of life, particularly during the pandemic.

"It is very interesting to see which states are ranking as the most and least stressful places to live to better understand how the population and government can ensure good mental and physical health," Mayer said.

With the lowest level of registered poverty per capita, high ratio of mental health treatment facilities per capita and best states of physical activity, Vermont took the top spot as America's least stressful state.

Broken down by category, environmental stress was lowest in Maine due to its high tree coverage and great highway system but highest in California.

Meanwhile, the study found the least stressful place to work was Massachusetts. Contributing factors included having the second-highest minimum wage in America (NZ$19.41) and the highest dollars earned per hour, estimated at $35.76 (NZ$51.40).

On the other end of the spectrum was Oklahoma.

Alaska's low work travel time, high number of mental health facilities per capita and high levels of sleep and physical activity made it the best place for low health-related stress. However, New Jersey ranked worst in that category.

Amerisleep's Least Stressful States in America

1.Vermont

2.Maine

3.Nebraska

4.Montana

5.Arkansas

6.South Dakota

7.Wyoming

8.North Dakota

9.Oregon

10.Tennessee

11.Minnesota

12.Idaho

13.Utah

14.Colorado

15.Kansas

16.Virginia

17.Washington

18.New Hampshire

19.West Virginia

20.Alabama

21.Alaska

22.Mississippi

23.Nevada

24.Iowa

25.Wisconsin

26.Kentucky

27.Missouri

28.Ohio

29.Rhode Island

30.Texas

31.Connecticut

32.North Carolina

33.New Mexico

34.Massachusetts

35.Georgia

36.Arizona

37.Pennsylvania

38.South Carolina

39.Oklahoma

40.Illinois

41.Michigan

42.Delaware

43.Maryland

44.New Jersey

45.Louisiana

46.Indiana

47.New York

48.California

49.Florida

50.Hawaii