Stewart Island: Kiwi, kākā and curious characters

5 minutes to read

Stewart Island's Rakiura Track is a stunning example of the local bush. Photo / Supplied.

Tim Roxborogh
Tim Roxborogh

Finding Stewart Island's Elton John and not finding any of the 13,000 kiwi is all part of the adventure, writes Tim Roxborogh

"Quickly! We must go now!" These were the first words I heard from

