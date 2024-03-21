Tag on a bungyjump to your weekend rave at Kawarau bridge, Queenstown. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure

Dance anthems meet bungy jumping

Three iconic international DJs are set to perform their signature anthems at the Kawarau Bungy Centre in Queenstown this week. Renowned music producers and DJs Darude, Roger Sanchez and Miguel Campbell are lined up to play their hits on March 27, from 6pm until late. Concertgoers can also opt to take part in a rare chance to bungy jump from the historic Kawarau Bridge between 6-9pm, at the Forty Til’ Friday event. Tickets are limited – book at bungy.co.nz/entertainment

Bungy jumping from the Kawarau Bridge, Central Otago. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s new theatre district options

If you’re keen for a bite or a drink before heading to the Auckland Town Hall or Aotea Centre, there are new places to try only a five-minute walk away. Ember bistro and The Aviary cocktail bar are now open at 71 Mayoral Drive, inside the Grand Millennium Auckland Hotel. Ember is a relaxed and approachable bistro, with a menu by James Kenny and head chef Aaron Hyett. The Aviary, inside the hotel’s grand atrium, is the perfect spot for a cocktail. For reservations, visit emberrestaurant.co.nz and theaviary.nz.

Ember bistro and The Aviary cocktail bar are now open at 71 Mayoral Drive, inside the Grand Millennium Auckland Hotel.

Tasting Italy

Treat yourself and your taste buds to Trafalgar’s Tasting Italy tour with Cherie Metcalf. The 14-day, 13-night tour starts September 10, 2024, and takes in the stunning eastern coast of Italy, Rome to Naples, Sorrento, Messina, Taormina, and Palermo. Dine in local restaurants throughout and live out a foodie’s dream tour of everything Italy has to offer. Book at trafalgar.com.

Treat yourself and your tastebuds to Trafalgar’s Tasting Italy tour. Photo / Getty Images

Best beach in the world

Tropical North Queensland’s Palm Cove has topped Condé Nast Traveller magazine’s list of Best Beaches in the World. The magazine describes Palm Cove’s palm trees on powdery sand and the often-uncrowded stretches of white sandy beach as the key reasons for its spot at the top of the list. See more on Palm Cove at cairnsgreatbarrierreef.com

Tropical North Queensland’s Palm Cove has topped Condé Nast Traveller magazine’s list of Best Beaches in the World. Photo / TTNQ

On the right track

Former All Black player and coaching great, Sir Wayne Smith is taking to the rails in Taumarunui this April. As part of a fundraiser event for Forgotten World Adventures, join one of the greatest rugby coaches of all time for a four-hour guided rail cart journey on April 13. Travel along 40km of the old Stratford-Okahukura Railway Line, with bubbles on arrival, railside lunch and afternoon tea all included. This and more for $425pp, proceeds of which will go to Taumarunui Women’s Refuge & Support Centre. For more information and tickets see forgottenworldadventures.co.nz/about-us/news-2/ride-for-refuge-with-sir-wayne-smith/

Sir Wayne Smith is taking to the rails at Forgotten World Adventures this April. Photo / Forgotten World Adventures

Fiji’s crowning glory

Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is now open following the completion of a multimillion-dollar facelift: phase one. Located in Nadi Bay, a convenient 5km hop from Nadi International Airport, the resort’s impressive transformation includes 106 bookable guestrooms, seven swimming pools (three are currently up and running) and a beach club with an infinity pool. Discerning diners will find 10 restaurants and bars, including a nightclub and a whisky bar, while those in need of extra TLC can indulge at the spa, complete with six double treatment rooms. crowneplaza.com

Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is now open following the completion of a multimillion-dollar refurbishment. Photo / Supplied

Fantasy football

Here’s your chance to see two of the world’s best football teams go head-to-head without flying to Europe. AC Milan and AS Roma are heading Downunder to play at Perth’s Optus Stadium on May 31. It’s the first time AC Milan has played on Australian soil in more than 30 years, and AS Roma’s last game in Australia — a match in Melbourne — was in 2015, so consider it the solar eclipse of the football calendar. optusstadium.com.au