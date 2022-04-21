Cazador co-owner and chef Dariush Lolaiy in Jordan. Photo / Supplied

The chef and co-owner of Auckland restaurant Cazador shares his favourite holiday memories

What do you miss most about travel right now?

The thrill of a new destination, and the sense of discovery when landing in an exciting new place.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I first travelled overseas to visit family in the US, and as a kid the supermarket totally blew my mind!

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Every summer we camped for two weeks at Waiheke. It was a small family camp with no running water, we were wild, free and incredibly well fed!

Who has most inspired your travels?

My grandfather was a botanist and travelled the world for work with my mother and her siblings in tow. He told me about avocados in Mexico, spices in Burma and oregano in Cyprus, and I was determined to visit those places. I don't think I've been anywhere he hadn't been first.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Over the years before we had kids, my wife Bex and I travelled through Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, as well as Western and Northern Europe, India, the US and Mexico. There's no single best place I've been, but I'll never forget nervously making our way through tiny, dark alleyways in Damascus which led to the most lively, vibrant, friendly bustling neighbourhood gatherings. I felt right at home.

Cazador co-owner and chef Dariush Lolaiy in India. Photo / Supplied

And the worst?

I've never had a bad trip, but I could have done without the giardia I picked up in Egypt.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Pack late, pack light.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Jordan was more than I could ever have imagined. The still, quiet desert landscapes, the vastness of Petra, the open access to seemingly forgotten ruins, it was awesome.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

I try to avoid sunrise. Watching the sun set over the city skyline in Hong Kong while cerebrally compromised due to an excellent craft brewery experience was one for the memory bank.

Cazador's Dariush Lolaiy is one of the chefs competing on new TVNZ reality show Snack Masters. Photo / Supplied

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Unpack completely, then take my dog for a long walk.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The coffee.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have never been to Iran and it is breaking my heart. It's complicated, but I'll get there one day.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Learning the varied and invigorating different cultural points of view. It's humbling and exhilarating to have your perspective challenged.

Dariush Lolaiy is one of the chefs competing in Snack Masters, hosted by Kim Crossman and Tom Sainsbury, premiering Wednesday April 20 on TVNZ 2. Find him at Cazador in Auckland, cazador.co.nz