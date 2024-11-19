Reaching Vail is pretty straightforward. Denver International Airport is the nearest big airport to Vail Ski Resort, about 185km away. Visitors have two main options for getting there.

The most convenient choice is to rent a car at the airport, which makes for a scenic drive that takes roughly two hours and 15 minutes. I usually recommend this option because I enjoy the flexibility of having my own vehicle. It allows me to stop whenever I want and explore different places at my own pace throughout the ski trip without having to rely on public transportation.

Visitors also have the option to take the Summit Express shuttle from the airport to Vail, offering a relaxed and hassle-free journey. The cost is usually around US$75 per person, though it can vary during holidays, and there are sometimes group discounts available. This option is generally more affordable, as you’re only paying for the shuttle rather than covering the cost of a rental car for the entire week or however long you plan to stay.

Rent a private car and have a scenic ride from the Denver International Airport to the Vail Ski Resort. Photo / Getty

Holiday lodging

One of the great perks of Vail’s popularity is the wide range of lodging options. On platforms like Airbnb or VRBO, you can find everything from condos, cabins, and townhomes to private homes and chalets, which is usually what my family prefers. We love having the whole place to ourselves, especially during Christmas.

Another excellent option is to stay at a hotel or hostel. Thanks to Vail’s popularity, the area has numerous fantastic hotels. If you have the budget, I recommend staying in Vail Village, where you’ll have easy access to shops, restaurants, and the slopes.

For a top hotel choice, I suggest Christiania Lodge at Vail. Located in the heart of Vail Village, it’s just steps from Gondola One, and its European charm adds a unique touch to your Christmas ski getaway.

This lodge offers ski-in ski-out access, a heated outdoor pool, and they beautifully decorate the lodge during the holiday season. It’ll make you feel like you’ve been transported to a small town in Europe during the Christmas season; it’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Vail central area in Colorado, USA. Photo / Getty Images

Skiing at Vail

Vail is one of the most famous and popular ski resorts in the United States. It’s also extremely picturesque with Vail Village’s European-style architecture creating a fairytale-like setting. To add to its prime location and beauty, the ski slopes here are some of the best in Colorado, drawing visitors back year after year to experience its incredibly snowy slopes.

Opening on November 15, 2024, well over a month before Christmas, Vail Ski Resort has ample time to prepare the slopes, welcome fresh snow, and organise festive holiday events. By the time Christmas arrives, the resort is in full swing.

Hit the slopes and have a fun day! Photo / Getty Images

Another fantastic aspect of Vail is its inclusivity for all skill levels. Beginners, intermediates, and experts will find terrain that suits their needs. Personally, I’ve had the opportunity to ski at Vail throughout every phase of my ski journey. When I was starting out, I enrolled in their ski school, which, though somewhat pricey, offers dedicated instruction and an unforgettable learning environment. As I progressed, I found Vail’s abundance of green and blue runs perfect for advancing my skills.

Now, as an advanced skier, I’m absolutely head over heels in love with the resort’s Legendary Back Bowls. These seven bowls offer over 1092 skiable hectares, ideal for those seeking thrilling challenges. So, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned expert, Vail is the perfect destination for an unforgettable family ski holiday.

Vail Ski Resort offers ski areas for every type of skier. Photo / 123rf

Winter activities besides skiing

Beyond the amazing skiing and snowboarding, one of the best things about visiting Vail is that it’s also perfect for non-skiers or those wanting to give their legs a break and try something different. You can explore outdoor winter activities like snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice skating.

For a more relaxed or warmer experience inside, you can appreciate activities like rejuvenating at one of the world-class spas, diving into Vail’s fantastic shopping scene, or soaking up the lively apres-ski atmosphere.

Ditch the skis and go snowshoeing. Photo / 123rf

Christmas events

No visit to Vail during Christmas would be complete without diving into the many fantastic holiday events and festivities. One of the highlights this year is the Ice Spectacular on December 22-23, featuring several 2024 World Champion ice skaters at the Dobson Ice Arena. Watching these professionals perform is a fantastic experience, especially for families with young ones.

In addition to ice skating, Vail has a lineup of cherished holiday traditions. One of my family favourites is Santa’s Workshop, where kids can meet Santa and write letters to the North Pole.

Vail also hosts festive holiday markets where visitors can shop for unique gifts, goods, and treats. Another popular event is the tree lighting ceremony, though the exact date hasn’t been announced yet, so be sure to keep an eye on Vail’s website and social media for updates.

The whole town of Vail, Colorado light up during the holiday season. Photo / Getty Images

Dining and apres ski options

No conversation about Vail would be complete without mentioning its incredible dining and apres-ski options. The resort itself has numerous on-mountain dining spots, making it easy to grab something to eat before hitting the slopes again.

However, Vail truly excels in the diverse dining options throughout Vail Village. From upscale steakhouses to casual American pubs, the variety is impressive, and even after a week, you’ll feel like there’s still more to explore.

The apres-ski scene is another highlight, with countless restaurants and bars offering happy hour menus, drink specials, and an unbeatable atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a day on the slopes. My personal favourite is the Red Lion, a lively bar known for its festive holiday spirit and great drinks.

If you’re visiting on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, several restaurants will be open, so you can relax without the hassle of planning and prepping a holiday meal. One of the best spots for a Christmas feast is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences at Vail, which offers a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner. The dinner options, combined with the hotel’s beautiful holiday decor and upscale ambience, make it a truly unforgettable experience for you and your family or friends.

Warm up while digging in to your favourite apres-ski. Photo / 123rf

Celebrate a dreamy winter wonderland Christmas in Vail

For those who love skiing and snowboarding in the Southern Hemisphere, Christmas usually means warmer weather and a break from the slopes.

Celebrating Christmas at Vail lets you enjoy stunning views of snow-covered mountains, a village that comes to life with festive lights, tall Christmas trees that’ll melt your heart, and incredible skiing that you’ll remember for years to come. If you want a fun, wintry Christmas packed with snow activities, a lively atmosphere, and fantastic skiing, Vail is the place to be.

Checklist

VAIL, COLORADO, USA

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Denver International Airport with one stopover with American Airlines, Delta, Qantas, United Airlines and Air Canada.

Vail Ski Resort is a two-hour, 15-minute drive west of the airport.

DETAILS

vail.com