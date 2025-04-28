What’s one misconception people often have about guided tours?

A common misconception is that guided tours only cover the big-name sites and miss out on those off-the-beaten-path experiences that make a trip truly memorable. But the best guided tours do both - and that’s where the magic really happens.

Take our Gems of China tour. Yes, it includes the classics, walking along the Great Wall, seeing the giant pandas, cruising the Yangtze River. But it also ventures to places most travellers would never find on their own. One standout is Zhangjiajie National Park, a surreal landscape of sandstone pillars rising through the mist. It’s so otherworldly it inspired the floating mountains of Pandora in Avatar, and yet, you may not see another Western traveller while you’re there. That mix of iconic and unexpected is what guided touring does so well.

- Paul Dymond, managing director at Wendy Wu Tours

What’s trending in guided tours and touring holidays?

Gone are the days of rigid, jam-packed tour itineraries; today we’re seeing tours prioritising flexibility, intimacy and simplicity. Travellers want slow and meaningful experiences, that enable them to engage and experience a destination more authentically and deeply, and deliver meaningful and positive interactions with communities.

Travellers are also embracing more off-the-beaten-path adventures. Destinations like Pakistan, Bolivia, Montenegro, and Albania are gaining popularity, and tours are expanding to meet this growing interest.

Solo travel continues to trend, we’re seeing a rise in mature travellers booking solo on G Adventures’ tours, no longer waiting for a partner, friends or family to book their dream adventure. Many are seeking the connection that comes with a small group tour, and this is where G Adventures’ ‘Solo-ish’ trips shine.

- Adelle Clements, regional marketing manager - Oceania, G Adventures

What can holiday-makers gain from a guided tour holiday over ‘going it alone?

Travel should be easy, enjoyable and truly memorable. But travelling to some of the world’s most exciting countries independently isn’t for everyone. Doing it all yourself can mean wrangling with flights and foreign languages, which can be exhausting. Small-group hosted journeys make travel more achievable and enjoyable, even to some of the world’s most exotic and challenging destinations – think South America, Africa, the Silk Road and beyond. Our tour hosts even depart with groups from New Zealand, so there is always someone there to smooth the way and navigate the unexpected.

Group travel with a host allows you to not only enjoy the trip of a lifetime, but to share the experience with others. We find that Kiwis love the conviviality of group travel; there’s company if desired, but also time to explore alone. Every person brings something to the mix – someone is great at haggling in the markets, while others spot the best photo opportunities, and some are endlessly entertaining around the dinner table.

- Caroline Clegg, marketing manager at World Journeys

What have you enjoyed the most about a guided holiday?

One of the best things about a guided trip is that you don’t have to plan every detail, which means you’re free to say ‘yes’ to experiences you never even knew you wanted. When you’re not stressing over logistics, you can just go with it, and that’s when the magic happens.

Take my first Contiki trip through Europe. I signed up for the big-ticket icons like Paris and Rome, but it was the unexpected moments that stuck with me. Like in Florence, when our trip manager pulled us aside after dinner and whispered, “There’s a secret bakery around the corner. You in?” Next thing I knew, I was knocking on an unmarked door in a dimly lit alley at midnight, trading a couple of euros for a still-warm chocolate croissant. It felt like we’d unlocked a city secret – one that wasn’t in any guidebook.

That’s the magic of a guided trip. It’s not just about the places you go, but the unexpected surprises along the way. The hidden beaches in Greece, the tiny wine bar in Barcelona, and the local busker in Prague who gets the whole group dancing.

- Toni Ambler, managing director, Contiki Oceania

What aspects of a guided holiday would you recommend to others?

Having spent time on a guided holiday with my family last year, one of the things I enjoyed the most was the opportunity to truly immerse myself in the destinations. On our Outback Adventure tour, for instance, we went from the vibrant culture of Adelaide to the vastness of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges, and then to Coober Pedy, where we stayed in an underground hotel, which was a fabulous experience unlike any other. But it was seeing Uluru and Kata Tjuta that really took my breath away. Despite having visited many times before, the experience is breathtaking and awe-inspiring, particularly with the beauty of the landscape enhanced by recent rains.

What makes guided holidays like these so special is that they allow you to enjoy the journey without the stress of planning or logistics. Doing it by coach also offers a comfortable and relaxed way to travel, and the knowledge and warmth provided by drivers and guides bring each destination to life. For me, it’s all about the curated experience - one that goes beyond the norm, creating unforgettable memories while exploring hidden gems that you might miss when travelling independently. Plus, you can share it with new friends made on the trip.

- Ben Hall, AAT Kings CEO

What are the benefits of a guided holiday for solo travellers?

More and more solo Kiwi travellers are catching on to the fact that guided coach tours are the smart, affordable way to explore the world. Since Covid, a steadily increasing number of Kiwis (especially those over 40) are travelling solo. House of Travel data shows solo travellers made up 41% of its holiday bookings in 2024, up from 39.5% in 2023. Half of all solo travellers are 50-plus, and 71% of them are women.

Tour companies have quickly pivoted to tap into the growing demand. G Adventures recently launched Solo-ish adventures, letting people “travel for yourself, not by yourself.” Wendy Wu’s all-inclusive solo trips, Insight Vacations’ women-only tours, and Backroads Touring’s heavily discounted solo supplements (with small, intimate groups) all cater to solo escapes too.

There are now plenty of inclusive solo tour options, some pair you with a roommate to cut costs, while others offer competitive single supplements. Our customers return from the four corners of the globe raving about new friendships (sometimes lifelong), the sense of safety, and, best of all, the ability to skip the planning stress.

- Paula Watson, head of long-haul and supplier partnerships for House of Travel