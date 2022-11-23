A giant bear adorns the Hamad International Airport in Doha, gateway to the World Cup. Photo / Kamran Jebreili, AP

Passengers on long layovers in Doha have reported confusion at being unable to get to their accommodation or even leave the airport during the Fifa World Cup.

Seeing 3 million passengers a month, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport is one of the busiest transport hubs in the Gulf, with many long-haul connecting flights. Qatar has been warning that during the tournament that only approved passengers with a special Hayya card will be able to enter the country.

Not all travellers were well informed.

The Hayya card, mostly for fans possessing tickets to football matches, is a requirement to enter Qatar until the end of the year. Other travellers are locked out of the country, Including passengers normally entitled to visa waiver or visa on arrival.

This was a rude shock for some tourists, particularly those booking well in advance of the tournament.

One such traveller, Humphrey Wilson, says he and his wife were trapped for 15-hours in the airport, cancelling his overnight plans with friends in Doha.

“We figured we would visit some friends overnight for dinner, have a nice rest and check in for the morning flight,” he told the Independent.

He had booked fares from Cape Town to Heathrow via Doha, but claim not to have had any warning of extra visa requirements.

“Nowhere did we see this Hayya card nonsense,” he said. “It was only when my friend who lives in Qatar mentioned it to me, that I realised.”

Accommodation cabins in the fan village in Doha in an isolated lot near the international airport is 'lower end' housing for fans. Photo / Lujain Jo, AP

The couple told the Independent they were unable to book into the airport hotel but there were quiet rooms available to transiting passengers, many of whom found themselves in a similar position.

“The rooms are generally segregated between men and women (irritating, if you’re a couple) although there are some mixed ‘family rooms’ which is where we went.”

Qatar’s Football Visa

The so-called ‘Football Visa’ the Hayya Card, was introduced by Qatar to reduce pressure on accommodation for football fans.

With 1.2 million sports tourists predicted, it was already facing shortages and had looked at temporary measures to plug the gap, including tented fan villages and mooring cruise ships in the gulf.

The country worked with foreign offices of many competing nations to make sure travellers were aware of the new visa requirements.

However, with the changes only announced in September, it’s likely the terminals will be very busy with bored passengers over the end of the year.

The Oryx Airport Hotel currently lists no availability until December 24.

The Hayya pass will be required to enter the country between 1 November and 22 December, and must be applied for by ticket holders and accompanying family members.

It has been reported that these entry restrictions may ease sooner, as teams leave the cup.

Once the group stage ends on 2 December, fans, media and knocked-out teams will leave, with no one to replace them.



