See the South Island on a group tour in the best travel deals

Contiki Tour

A nine-day "Sweet As, South" trip priced from $1645pp is designed for 18- to 35-year-olds. Starting out on February 26 from Christchurch, you'll be taken on a scenic flight over Mt Cook before heading to Queenstown. Transport, accommodation, some meals and experiences are included. Add-on options include bungy jumping and glacier hiking in Franz Josef.

Contact: your travel agent or Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com

Garden retreat in Mangapapa

Surrounded by landscaped gardens and orchards, Mangapapa Hotel in Havelock North offers luxury accommodation, a fine-dining restaurant, spa sanctuary, swimming pool and lawn tennis court.

Book a one-night stay for two between Mondays and Thursdays and you'll enjoy a bottle of Mangapapa Wine, a three-course dinner and breakfast the next morning. Priced from $695 a night, this package is available until March 31. Reservations are essential.



Contact: Mangapapa Hotel, (06) 878 3234, luxury@mangapapa.co.nz or mangapapa.co.nz

Hotel called Quest

Book a three-night stay at any of the 35 Quest hotels around the country, and you'll pay for just two nights and earn triple Airpoints.

Apartment-style rooms can be booked for stays from December 15 to January 31. Full payment must be made when booking and is not refundable.

Contact: Use the code 'STAY3PAY2' when booking on the Quest App or on its website: questapartments.co.nz

Walk this way for mountain views

The Great Summer Walk package highlights some of New Zealand's Great Walks with three days of guided hiking along sections of the Milford, Routeburn, and Kepler Tracks and five nights' accommodation with glorious lake and mountain views. Priced from $2949 twin-share and $1999 single. Daily breakfasts and laundry service included. Suitable for most fitness levels; no need to carry heavy backpacks. Available until March 31, excluding Christmas and New Year period.

Contact: Dunluce Boutique Accommodation, (03) 249 7715, email info@dunluce-fiordland.co.nz or dunluce-fiordland.co.nz

The lap of luxury on Lake Taupō

Luxurious Huka Lodge,10 minutes' drive from Taupō, has extended its winter rates to January 31. Pre-dinner drinks and canapes, a five-course gourmet dinner and a breakfast are included in the nightly rate of $1138.50pp, twin-share. Guests have use of all amenities and complimentary return Taupō Airport transfers.





Contact: Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212, email info@quaytravelco.nz or quaytravel.co.nz

