Picture-perfect Lalomanu beach. Photo / Getty Images

Dreaming of an island getaway to Samoa? Sara Bunny lists six ideas to add to your holiday wish list.

With Samoan borders reopening on August 1, Kiwi travellers are understandably amped about the return of a favourite holiday hotspot. Whether you're drawn to the golden beaches, the tropical rainforests, or you just want to relax and vibe with the famed Fa'a Samoa hospitality, this palm-fringed paradise ticks all the boxes. Make the most of it with these island adventures:

Leap into a swimming hole

When it's too hot at the beach, make a beeline for one of Samoa's popular swimming holes. Most famous is the To-Sua Ocean Trench, an expansive, 30m-deep pit filled with sparkling, emerald-toned water. There's a ladder heading down into the hole, with a platform for easy access to the pool, and with lush tropical gardens surrounding the trench, it's one of the most scenic spots in Samoa.

Also on the main island of Upolu, the Piula Cave Pool is a crystal clear swimming hole and cave formed from an ancient lava tube.

The To-Sua Ocean Trench is a popular swimming hole surrounded by tropical gardens. Photo / Getty Images

See the marine life

With more snorkelling options than you can shake a flipper at, you don't have to go far to experience the underwater world in Samoa. On Upolu, popular spots include Salamumu, Lalomanu and Matareva. The Palolo Deep Marine Reserve in Apia is a haven for coral and tropical fish, best explored at high tide. Over on Savai'i, Manase, Asau, Vaisala and Lano beaches are all white sandy stretches ideal for snorkelling.

Snorkel and dive fans are spoilt for choice in Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

For divers, the Juno Wreck is teeming with marine life and is accessible for beginners. Popular spots off Upolu include the Rock and the Apolima Gardens, where you're likely to spot turtles and reef sharks amongst the colourful corals. For the best dive tips and local knowledge, book a spot on one of the many tours on offer at both big islands.

Go chasing waterfalls

With inland adventures galore, it's not all about the beach and the deep blue sea. Samoa boasts a range of accessible and Instagram-worthy waterfalls, including Togitogiga with its picture-perfect swimming pools, and Sopoaga waterfall near Lotofaga village. Fuipisia Falls features a flat clifftop platform in the jungle, where brave types can take in the breathtaking rainforest surrounds from up high. Falefa and Sauniatu waterfalls involve more of a walk but include stunning views, while Mu Pagoa waterfall, with its dramatic plunge straight into the ocean below, is an incredible sight.

Walk up a volcano or cool off in the rainforest

Stretch the legs on the Falealupo Canopy Walkway, a network of suspension bridges built 40m above the rainforest floor. It's cooling amongst the treetops, and great for the whole family. The Tafua Crater walk is a 2-hour jaunt that takes you to the tomb of local legend Robert Louis Stevenson, and Mt Matavanu is a popular half-day hike for active types. For experienced hikers with time to spare, the Mt Silisili walk is a 2-3 day excursion to the highest peak in the island chain, with spectacular views at every turn.

Experience island culture

Head to one of the local resorts for Fiafia Night, where the 3000-year-old traditional dancing will have the whole family mesmerised. Afterwards, stick around for a feast from the umu - where food is wrapped in banana leaves and cooked on hot volcanic rocks.

The Samoa Cultural Village in Apia is another family favourite, where you can watch everything from tapa cloth making to traditional tattooing.

Fiafia fire dancers are a must-see in Samoa. Photo / Getty Images

Explore the surrounding islets

Alongside the main island of Upolu and second island Savai'i, Samoa has a slew of tiny palm-fringed isles just waiting to be explored. Nu'ulopa is an uninhabited speck in between the two main islands, with stellar snorkelling and a large population of bats that take to the skies at dawn. Namu'a Island is just a 10-minute ferry ride from Upolu, where you can relax in the day-fales at the beach and maybe even swim with turtles. Further out, Fanuatapu Island is a secluded spot surrounded by coral gardens, with nothing but a lighthouse and the sound of the Pacific Ocean lapping at its sandy shores. Book an island adventure through one of the local tour companies.

