Safari hotel belonging to Richard Branson named best hotel in the world

The 'world's best hotel' is actually a tent. Photo / Mahali Mzuri, Virgin Limited Edition

Richard Branson is known for launching 'out there' hospitality proposals but the space-tourism entrepreneur's venture in Kenya might have escaped your radar.

Mahali Mzuri was recently named the "best hotel in the world" by the Travel + Leisure Awards 2021.

The tented safari hotel under the Kenyan heavens is just as star-studded as anything you'll find on Virgin Galactic, for a fraction of the cost. And there's wildlife, Jim, but not as you know it.

How about 150,000 wildebeest and roaming prides of lions?

The name which means 'beautiful place' in Swahili, the camp was set up in partnership with former chair of the Kenya Tourism Federation Jake Grieves Cook in 2007, as a way of getting closer to the wildlife and feeding back into the Maasai Mara park.

Tubs on safari in the Maasai Mara. Photo / Virgin Limited Edition, Mahali Mzuri

Set up on decking in the reserve, the seasonal canvas hotel is served out of temporary safari tents. But don't let the pop-up appearance fool you.

The temporary tented hotel has been welcoming guests for a decade and a half.

Under the canvas you'll find 12 luxury ten suites and a range of leather furniture, soft down beds and grand enamel tubs, for a glamorous take on safari which landed the hotel an almost perfect score of 99.73.

Pop-up spa in the Maasai Mara. Photo / Virgin Limited Edition, Mahali Mzuri

"Wildlife remains abundant in the surrounding bush — ideal for the twice-daily game drives — and the guides are extremely knowledgeable," said T+L editors.

Located in the tracks of the great migration, wildebeest pass directly past your door on the plan.

Part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection, it was named by readers as one of the most glamorous camps to visit in Africa.

Mahali Mzuri is a resort delivered out of safari tents. Photo / Virgin Limited Edition, Mahali Mzuri

The tourism group may have recently returned to headlines for attention grabbing products such as their first venture into cruising with Virgin Voyages ship the Scarlet Lady or the space tourism proposal Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic's pricey space flights currently have a waiting list of 600 guests, paying up to $633,600 each for a seat. Almost double what a seat on the waiting list cost back in 2014.

That's quite a fare for an hour-and-a-half flight.

However, it was the more terrestrial stargazing, in the Maasai Mara game reserve which won over the voters and judges of the annual tourism awards.