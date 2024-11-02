Perfect for: Anyone who likes their luxury with a side of flair – and doesn’t mind a hotel that dares to be different. It’s perfect for a chic getaway, with all the urban conveniences one could hanker for.

Price: Starting from £299 (approximately $633) but worth noting that prices fluctuate during peak periods such as Christmas and the Fringe Festival. Those views are priceless, though.

There's space aplenty in the W's fantastic suites.

First impressions: Sleek and buzzing from the moment you walk in. This isn’t your usual Edinburgh experience – the W brings a bold sense of style and energy. It’s high-end without feeling stuffy, striking a clever balance between luxury and fun.

Rooms: I stayed in the Fantastic Suite and, yes, the name is justified. The suite comes with all the trimmings you’d expect from a five-star hotel - and in my room that included a bath placed in just the right spot for movie-watching (a genius touch if you ask me). The free cocktails waiting in the room? A very welcome bonus to the bath situation. And, of course, high-speed Wi-Fi is a given.

Bathroom: Luxurious, spacious and designed for those who love a bit of pampering. If you get the chance, ask for a room in which you can have a deep soak with the option to watch a movie at the same time - it’s the kind of touch that elevates your stay from standard to standout.

Food and drink: Sushisamba is the star of the show here. It may not be Scottish - with Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture and cuisine the focus - but the flavours are spot-on, and the atmosphere is super lively. It’s the type of restaurant where you go for the food but stay for the vibe – a real gem (and I was actually solo, soaking up some top-notch people-watching). And whatever you do, don’t miss the bar. In fact, even if you’re not staying here make sure you book at spot at the W Lounge for a pre-dinner tipple: the cocktail menu is great but the views are, literally, jaw-dropping, offering what are easily some of the best in the city.

Take a break from haggis, with Sushisamba's divine Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian blend menu, which comes with to-die-for views.

Facilities: Aside from dining and the view-centric bar, the hotel’s gym is fully equipped for a proper workout. And an indulgent spa too rounds out the luxury offerings. But let’s be honest – the best facility here is the bath-movie combo in the suite, where you can keep top up the warm water with a touch of a button, making even a night in feel like an event.

In the neighbourhood: The hotel’s location is prime for exploring Edinburgh’s best-known attractions, with the Royal Mile, Princes Street Gardens and a host of museums and shops within walking distance. You’re also close enough to wander the cobbled streets and take in all the classic charm the city is renowned for.

All rooms, including this studio suite, come with complimentary cocktails served in coveted glassware.

Sustainability: W Hotel makes noticeable efforts, from smart energy systems to the reduction of single-use plastics, including refillable bathroom amenities. There are definite steps being implemented to reduce environmental impact – without compromising on comfort or design. If you’re eco-conscious, you’ll appreciate these touches without feeling like you’re sacrificing luxury.

Accessibility: Accessibility is well-considered, with lifts to all floors and thoughtful room designs to cater to a range of needs. It’s clear the hotel has put in the work to ensure guests with mobility issues can enjoy the experience as much as anyone else.

Contact: W Edinburgh