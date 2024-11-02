W Edinburgh is a sleek contemporary addition to the city's skyline.
Nikki Birrell checks into the W Edinburgh for a stay that is both luxurious and fun
Location: Right in the heart of Edinburgh, the W Hotel couldn’t be better placed for city explorers who want to balance history and luxury. A short walk from iconic sites like the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle, yet tucked just enough away to offer a peaceful escape after a day out.
Style: Striking, modern and a touch provocative – the ribbon-shaped design is far from subtle, challenging Edinburgh’s famously traditional skyline. Like it or not, there’s something to be said for shaking things up in a city so steeped in history. Who says modernity can’t stand the test of time?
Perfect for: Anyone who likes their luxury with a side of flair – and doesn’t mind a hotel that dares to be different. It’s perfect for a chic getaway, with all the urban conveniences one could hanker for.
Price: Starting from £299 (approximately $633) but worth noting that prices fluctuate during peak periods such as Christmas and the Fringe Festival. Those views are priceless, though.
First impressions: Sleek and buzzing from the moment you walk in. This isn’t your usual Edinburgh experience – the W brings a bold sense of style and energy. It’s high-end without feeling stuffy, striking a clever balance between luxury and fun.
Rooms: I stayed in the Fantastic Suite and, yes, the name is justified. The suite comes with all the trimmings you’d expect from a five-star hotel - and in my room that included a bath placed in just the right spot for movie-watching (a genius touch if you ask me). The free cocktails waiting in the room? A very welcome bonus to the bath situation. And, of course, high-speed Wi-Fi is a given.
Bathroom: Luxurious, spacious and designed for those who love a bit of pampering. If you get the chance, ask for a room in which you can have a deep soak with the option to watch a movie at the same time - it’s the kind of touch that elevates your stay from standard to standout.
Food and drink: Sushisamba is the star of the show here. It may not be Scottish - with Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture and cuisine the focus - but the flavours are spot-on, and the atmosphere is super lively. It’s the type of restaurant where you go for the food but stay for the vibe – a real gem (and I was actually solo, soaking up some top-notch people-watching). And whatever you do, don’t miss the bar. In fact, even if you’re not staying here make sure you book at spot at the W Lounge for a pre-dinner tipple: the cocktail menu is great but the views are, literally, jaw-dropping, offering what are easily some of the best in the city.
Facilities: Aside from dining and the view-centric bar, the hotel’s gym is fully equipped for a proper workout. And an indulgent spa too rounds out the luxury offerings. But let’s be honest – the best facility here is the bath-movie combo in the suite, where you can keep top up the warm water with a touch of a button, making even a night in feel like an event.
In the neighbourhood: The hotel’s location is prime for exploring Edinburgh’s best-known attractions, with the Royal Mile, Princes Street Gardens and a host of museums and shops within walking distance. You’re also close enough to wander the cobbled streets and take in all the classic charm the city is renowned for.
Sustainability: W Hotel makes noticeable efforts, from smart energy systems to the reduction of single-use plastics, including refillable bathroom amenities. There are definite steps being implemented to reduce environmental impact – without compromising on comfort or design. If you’re eco-conscious, you’ll appreciate these touches without feeling like you’re sacrificing luxury.
Accessibility: Accessibility is well-considered, with lifts to all floors and thoughtful room designs to cater to a range of needs. It’s clear the hotel has put in the work to ensure guests with mobility issues can enjoy the experience as much as anyone else.