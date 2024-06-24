Guests will find Drifters Christchurch modern and sleek with a great communal yet calm feel. Photo / Supplied

Forget what you think you know about staying in a hostel, a lot has changed since your mum and dad bunked down in a dormitory, writes Anna Leask

Location: Christchurch city centre, less than five minutes’ walk to the best CBD bars, restaurants and shops.

Style: A hybrid hotel and hostel — modern and sleek with a great communal but calm feel.

Shared makeup counter in the dorm at the Drifter, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Price: Dorms start from $52pp, and private rooms start from $162.

Perfect for: People exploring Christchurch who want more than just a room. Drifter aims to foster connections between guests, boasting spaces for reading, movies, music, wellness, cooking and general mingling.

First impressions: The friendly staff — including Ned, Drifter’s resident dog. The big, open spaces still feel cosy. I was really impressed by the digital access too — a simple app download and you’re checked in and can access your room and the front entry with the tap of a button. Updates are also sent through the app about activities around the hotel, and there’s a handy messaging service to touch base with staff.

Rooms: There’s a mix of dorms with en-suites — two each for the bigger rooms; private rooms and two-level lofts. The rooms are light and fresh and many have balconies. Next to every bed, including in the dorms, is a power outlet with a USB port so you can charge your devices. The rooms are lush and comfy. Whether you are in a suite or a dorm, you’ll have plenty of space.

A Queen Suite at The Drifter, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: Impressive in size, pristinely clean and the most delicious shower products from family-owend Kiwi company RAAD. The giant towels and GHD hairdryers and straighteners in the bathroom are a great feature.

Food and drink: Drifter’s own bar and restaurant is a work in progress and will open in September. Until then, ready meals are available in a vending machine in the communal kitchen. A supermarket is across the road so you can BYO groceries if you want to eat in. But within a five-minute walk you can be at one of the city’s top restaurants and eateries at The Terrace or Riverside Market, Little High, New Regent St. There are also heaps of cafes to meander to during the day.

Facilities: Drifter, spanning 95 rooms, offers a pretty unique menu of extras — it has a beautiful library space, a zen room with luxurious, oversized beanbags, a terrace area, a cinema screening three movies a day, spaces to pull out your laptop and work if needed, and others to host live music, poetry readings and cultural performances or exhibitions. There’s no parking on site, but that is easily solved with covered and uncovered options nearby ranging from $10 to $20 overnight/a day. And the laundry room is a treat — no coins, no tokens; it’s all electronic transactions including a message to tell you when your wash or dry cycle is done.

Drifter, spanning 95 rooms, offers a unique menu of extras including a beautiful library space. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Markets, restaurants, bars, the famous Ballantynes department store and the biggest Mecca cosmetics store in Australasia, the central bus station and the iconic Christchurch tram. The city’s new stadium is being built just blocks away, so Drifter will be a great spot to stay if you’re in town for a concert or big sports event. Cathedral Square is a short walk away, as well as the stunning Botanic Gardens and Hagley Park, and culturally rich museum and art gallery.

Family friendly: Families are welcome to book the private rooms. Minors are not permitted in the shared dorms. It’s a great space for young ones, it’s quiet and calm — nothing like the hostels mums and dads probably stayed in during their backpacking years.

A lot has changed since your mum and dad's hostelling years. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: There’s a lift to all floors and the hallways are spacious. However, many rooms have multi-level areas with steps up to bathrooms, for example.

Sustainability: The toiletries are by RAAD, made from naturally derived ingredients. Everything comes in glass bottles and components are recyclable or biodegradable. Drifter’s water of choice is Antipodes, also glass bottled and recyclable. Given the offerings of the zen room, sound bath and yoga sessions, I think it’s clear Drifter is committed to the greater good.

Contact: thedrifter.com/venues/christchurch