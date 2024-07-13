First impressions: On arriving at Spicers, we were greeted warmly at the reception and taken to our room by the evening manager on duty. He made sure we had everything we needed and made sure everything was up to standard, letting us know he was available to serve us and all of the 17 boutique rooms at any time of the night. The room itself was as impeccable as the service with a large 38sq m floor plan, a warm feel and a focus on effortless luxury. The immaculately presented property is split into two with parking available at each and we were instantly impressed by the ease and convenience of the set-up and location.

Rooms: The Balfour Suite room had a huge comfortable king bed, trundle bed for my 5-year-old (who preferred the king), a small kitchen, desk area, dining table and conservatory area. There was also a small outdoor deck area, however, there was no view from our room unless you count the giant insects and wildlife my son loved checking out on the deck. The space was quiet – minus some native bird life in the morning – and very relaxing.

The Balfour Suite room. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: A beautiful sprawling luxury bathroom complete with rain shower, large bath, double vanity, bath salts for the very deep tub, and natural Australian clean skincare company Leif shampoo, conditioner, soap and body wash.

Food & drink: Their Vietnamese-inspired menu with a French twist is bursting with punchy flavours and good vibes. The cocktails are a must-try as you soak in an epic view of the Brisbane skyline with an Aviation topped with a maraschino in hand. The Annatto king prawns with coconut canh and duck pho are must-tries on their curated menu. There are also loads of vegan and vegetarian options and head chef Lachlan Horstman prides himself in showcasing local Queensland ingredients beautifully balanced with Asian aromas. They were also more than happy to cater the menu to suit tiny taste buds and made a truly fantastic flat white come breakfast time.

The sprawling luxury bathroom in the Balfour Suite. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi, onsite parking with electric vehicle charging, small in-room gym (8kg kettlebell, 3kg hand weights and a yoga mat), king-size bed, twin bedding available on request, HD smart TV, Nespresso machine, workstation, in-room safe, minibar and small kitchen with fridge.

In the neighbourhood: The surrounding streets of New Farm are packed full of much-loved local cafes, restaurants, bars, cinemas and boutiques. Close by you will find lifestyle and entertainment precincts James Street and Howard Smith Wharves as well as the winding Brisbane River, family-friendly New Farm park (perfect for a picnic) and plenty more spots to find sanctuary.

Family-friendly: Roll-out beds are available on request, as is a customisable menu, a large bath for getting clean after a day of tiny legs running around local parks. Most importantly the area, grounds and room felt safe and enclosed for little ones with pin code lock doors meaning an easy escape was unlikely.

The room at Spicers Balfour felt safe and secluded from the busy streets surrounding New Farm. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: Accessible parking at the rear, with an accessible room available on the ground floor with a wheelchair stair lift to take you up to the restaurant on site. However, a rooftop bar with a city view isn’t accessible to wheelchair users at this time.

Sustainability: Refillable water bottles are provided and refillable amenities are available in the shower and bathroom. The property also has a rooftop garden complete with beehives. Spicers also have bold goals to send zero net waste to landfill by 2025, reduce potable water usage by 50% by 2030 and eliminate use of single-use plastics by 2025.

Contact: spicersretreats.com/retreats/spicers-balfour-hotel, 37 Balfour St, New Farm

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor - audience. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She is mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.



