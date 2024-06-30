Price: From A$304 ($329) a night. The Herald stayed in the one-bedroom hotel suite, which cost A$409 ($443) a night.

Perfect for: Holidaymakers who enjoy living it up on their holiday. The Mindil Beach Casino Resort has an array of facilities to ensure its guests are making the most of their stay. From the ever-bustling infinity pool, surrounded by loungers, a stocked-up bar and wait-staff patrolling the pool, to the lively, hidden-away casino kitted out with slot machines, blackjack tables, you name it. And with the resort’s close proximity to beaches, sunset markets and the city centre, it’s a great place to stay for those wanting to avoid boredom at all costs.

First impressions: When my Uber weaved its way up the palm tree-littered drive and the Mindil Beach Casino Resort came into view, I was reminded of Elvis and his affinity for Las Vegas. The Mindil Beach Casino has an 80s exterior, boasting retro signage and an obtuse frame, and while it may seem outdated, it’s a product of its time and adds to the nostalgic buzz of the establishment. If this place was anything like 1980s Vegas, I knew I was going to have quite the stay.

Room: I stayed in the one-bedroom hotel suite and it was extremely spacious for one person. Walking in, you’re greeted by a kitchenette and lounge. Sliding doors separate the living space from the bedroom, which is connected to an ensuite bathroom. With a king-size bed, balconies looking out across the resort and two televisions at your disposal, Princess Treatment is a room at Mindil Beach. While there is so much to see and do in Darwin, you could easily spend your entire trip in your room, with a coffee machine and tea station at the ready and room service at the push of a button.

Mindil Beach Casino Resort one-bedroom suite. Photo / Mindil Beach Casino Resort

Bathroom: The ensuite bathroom is fitted with green marble interiors, a his-and-hers vanity and a spacious spa bath. With ample space and an array of bathroom amenities by Eloura, such as body wash, shampoo, conditioner and lotion, the ensuite offers everything you need for a moment of self-care.

Food and drink: The resort is decked out with three restaurants - the Vue, il Piatto and Dragon Court - as well as a number of bar spots to talk over a tipple, such as the Sportsbar, Infinity, Sandbar and Lagoon Bar. While all food and drink locations are splendid, I recommend parking up by the pool, taking in the sunset and nabbing an espresso martini from the waiter during his patrol.

Facilities: The pool is the central hub of the resort, with kids splashing in the water, cocktails and food being dropped off at loungers and non-stop music providing a beach club ambience. There’s a fitness centre on-site if you’re looking to break a sweat, as well as a track around the resort for an easy beachside run. Also home to the only casino in Darwin, the resort comes alive in the night-time with holidaymakers trying their luck at the pokies. Conference and event facilities also provide ample space for special occasions, such as wedding and work trips.

In the neighbourhood: The city centre is only 2.5km away and is easy to get to via scooter or bus. The Mindil Beach sunset market - a local hotspot and must-do when visiting Darwin - is just a short walk down the seafront. The resort is right on Mindil Beach, which is the perfect place to set up your towel and marinate in the hot Northern Territory sun. Note, however, that the sea is home to box jellyfish and is not safe for swimming at certain times of the year.

Family friendly: If you’re checking out Darwin with the brood in tow, Mindil Beach Casino Resort has all the amenities needed to keep the whole family happy. The swimming pool, open from 7am to 10pm, has a shallow paddling pool for the little ones, as well as an infinity-edged pool for parents to marvel across Fannie Bay. Fabulous pavement tracks border the resort and are great for family outings, both on bike and on foot. And for those days when the iPad is needed, there is complimentary Wi-Fi in the hotel rooms and across the resort.

The resort was built in 1983 and its style reflects this. Photo /Tourism NT, Tourism Australia

Accessibility: Mindil Beach has ramps for wheelchair use both in and around the resort, as well as lifts when needing to avoid the stairs. All of the resort’s amenities are in close proximity and a shuttle is available for those wanting transportation into the town centre.

Sustainability: Mindil Beach Casino Resort is set upon 12ha of tropical gardens, littered with beautiful local flora and home to various local critters. The resort lists the environment as one of its five pillars of excellence and endeavours to not only protect natural resources but support sustainability too.

For more information visit mindilbeachcasinoresort.com.au