Room Check: peace and tranquillity at Arete Retreat

Not available for accommodation alone, Arete is a destination designed to deliver the wisdom and techniques of leadership coach and owner, Sally Duxfield. Photo / Supplied

Sophie Trigger enjoys an off-grid and sustainable - but indulgent - weekend of reflection and planning at Arete Retreat, in the tranquillity of Tararua Forest Park.



Getting there: Arete is 15 minutes (12km) from Levin, 50 minutes from Palmerston North (56km) and around one hour 30 minutes (103km) from the capital. Although there is no cell range for the last part of the transit, the journey by car is straightforward – though the retreat also offers pick-up from Wellington and Palmerston North airports.

Location: At 865 Gladstone Rd, Levin in the Manawatu-Wanganui region of the lower North Island, the retreat is part of the Makahika Outdoor Pursuits centre property. Arete is a native area tucked away in the foothills of Tararua Forest Park. Off-grid, the location offers an accessible escape from city life.

First impressions: I felt instant calm on my arrival at Arete. Tucked away in native bush, the space and its buildings evoke a sense of tranquility, helped by the warm welcome of its host Sally Duxfield, who greets guests with a drink and a spread.

As the first carbon-neutral retreat in New Zealand, Arete powers its facilities through a solar system. Photo / Supplied

Perfect for: Not available for accommodation alone, Arete is a destination designed to deliver the wisdom and techniques of leadership coach Sally, who owns and runs the retreat. With space for 14 individuals, the retreat is perfect for senior leadership teams and businesses seeking a place to withdraw from the stresses of daily life, to reflect on their strategy and plan their goals. While the retreat works well for business groups, individuals can also book a place on an existing retreat, such as the Women in Leadership retreat I attended in November.

Rooms: Arete retreat artfully balances rustic simplicity with the indulgent comforts of home. Completely carbon-neutral and solar-powered, you won't find electricity plugs in your wooden twin whare – but you will find soft towels, dressing gowns and a cosy king-sized bed. The main wharenui, heated by log fires, functions as a communal space for meals and the delivery of the retreat's content.

Arete retreat artfully balances rustic simplicity with the indulgent comforts of home. Photo / Supplied

Bathrooms: Separate bamboo toilets and showers are a few steps away from the twin-whares. Toilets are non-flushing but don't smell like it, with a mixture of coco-peat and sawdust provided to sprinkle into the loo after a visit. You can shower under a warm, high-pressured stream with rocks underfoot – with eco-friendly shampoos, lotions and toothpaste provided.

Food and drink: Sally provides retreat guests with wholesome, delicious and lovingly-prepared meals that cater to all tastes and dietary requirements. Offering fresh salads, meats and fruit throughout the day, with wine and cheese in the evenings – and chocolate after dinner – the retreat strikes a perfect balance between nourishment and indulgence.

Guests are treated to wholesome, delicious and lovingly-prepared meals, that cater to all tastes and dietary requirements. Photo / Supplied

Sustainability: As the first carbon-neutral retreat in New Zealand, Arete powers its facilities through a solar system, used to cool drinks, light rooms and spark the gas showers. Toilets are also non-flushing. With the mantra "disconnect to find connection", the retreat centres on the idea of withdrawing from Wi-Fi and social media. Sally also envisages a legacy programme that would see a portion of a company's retreat budget designated to a community project.



The price: Businesses or groups can contact Sally through arete.nz to arrange a suitable package, and receive a quote. Twin share accommodation and dining packages range from $650 per person (minimum 5 people) per 24 hours.

