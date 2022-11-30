Roman holidays and robotic deckhands in Travel deals

Trevi Fountain: Make Rome home before setting off on a 11-night cruise. Photo / Supplied

SAILING WITH TASMANIAN ROBOTS

‘Quantum of the Seas’ is a cruise-liner with everything you could ever need while sailing through Australia’s waters over eight luxurious nights. Departing from the Port of Brisbane on January 30, bound for Sydney and then on to Tasmania, this cruise is priced from $1249pp twin-share. Some of the highlights onboard include surf simulators and robotic bartenders. All meals are included in the fare. Book by December 4. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/16664724





Sullivans Harbor in Hobart, Tasmania. Photo / Supplied

MAKE ROME HOME

Spend three nights in Rome with plenty of time to explore the historic city, before setting sail on an 11-night Greek Islands Cruise. Priced from $6990 each, twin-share, with return airfares included for travel from Auckland, and from $7189 each for travel from Christchurch, this trip departs in early October next year. Itinerary highlights include Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, Istanbul, Kusadasi, Athens and Naples. On board your cruise vessel, the brand new ‘Celebrity Beyond,’ your accommodation will be an Interior Stateroom. Onboard inclusions are dining, beverages, entertainment, Wifi, port taxes and pre-paid gratuities. Book by December 15.

Contact: My Cruises, freephone 0800 101 728 or check out mycruises.co.nz/cruise/luxury-italy-greek-islands-beyond





Visiting Australia's spiritual centre of Uluru. Photo / Supplied

MOTOR TO THE RED CENTRE

Take yourselves on an incredible Australian Outback journey by rental car, following the road from Alice Springs to Uluru. The Red Centre Road Trip comes with return Qantas airfares from New Zealand, six nights’ accommodation in three locations on your itinerary, and a rental vehicle which you’ll collect at Alice Springs Airport and drop off at Ayers Rock Airport. Highlights include Kings Canyon and the Watarrka National Park, Uluru and the Field of Light Exhibition. Prices start at $3125pp, twin-share. Book by December 10. Travel between February 1 and March 24.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-nt-red-centre-road-trip-CMPNT3110

Plaza de Espana, Seville. Photo / Supplied

PENUNSULAR TRIUMPHS

Book an Iberian Explorer Tour and you’ll save up to $434pp – now priced from $2461pp, twin-share. Choose from the departure dates of May 6, 20 or 27 for this 13-day journey across the Iberian Peninsula. You’ll follow an enticing trail of tapas, architectural triumphs and centuries-old art as you travel through Spain and Portugal.

Contact: Costsaver, freephone 0800 484 333 or check out costsavertour.com/en-nz/tours/iberian-explorer

The best Adelaide's rich wine region. Photo / Getty Images

BOUTIQUE IN THE BUSHELS

Nestled within 12 hectares of gardens with stunning views across the Piccadilly Valley and Adelaide Hills wine region, the Mount Lofty House is historic boutique accommodation, boasting five-star luxury. A two-night stay includes an A$100 food and beverage credit, a room upgrade, if available, a house history tour and daily breakfasts. Book by December 13. Travel between January 15 and February 28, or from March 13 to 30, or throughout April. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/adelaide/mt-lofty-house-16532050



