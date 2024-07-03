Review: Seven Peaks Farm Stay, Beerwah, Queensland

The farm stay features six luxury cabins and a family farm cottage. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Your hosts are the farm owners who warmly welcome you to their sprawling 14ha property set on pristine Australian bushland that looks out to the Glass House Mountains.

For accommodation options, there are six luxury cabins, one of which we stayed in, and a family farm cottage.

Our cabin was modern and came fully equipped with everything we needed for the stay, including an outdoor fireplace – stocked with marshmallows for toasting – an indoor fireplace, a barbecue, full personal laundry facilities, a roll-out child bed, king bed, and locally sourced produce for breakfasts across the three days.

Accommodation options include a family farm cottage. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

But it was outside that this property really shone, with a walk around the farm allowing tiny – and full-sized – hands to pat farm animals, feed them and even harvest some of the herbs and vegetables from the farm garden that guests are welcome to sample.

While sheep and goats and ducks and chickens were on offer, my son took the biggest liking to one of the barn cats and tried to tempt it with some of those marshmallows (that grew lesser by the day despite the fire only being lit on night 3).

The property spans 14ha of pristine Australian bushland. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

The attention to detail in this property took it from sweet, to downright charming, including a dinosaur duvet cover and pillow for my 5-year-old’s pull-out bed that he absolutely loved and a TV pre-logged into all the streaming services he could want when he needed some R&R.

Cosy interiors at the Seven Peaks Farm Stay in Queensland. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

But nothing was more spectacular than waking up to a bright orange sunrise as you sat on your deck, wrapped in an alpaca wool blanket and took the first sip of your morning coffee to the sound of the native Australian birds waking up.

As our visit neared the end I was genuinely sad to leave the accommodation, the brilliant hosts and that once-in-a-lifetime view.

The property boasts spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

We drove away vowing to come back soon as my son gave one last wave to his favourite barn cat.

Checklist

BRISBANE

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Brisbane non-stop with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar and China Airlines in around three hours and 50 minutes. Seven Peaks Farm is a one-hour drive north of the airport.

Alternatively, Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) seasonally between July and October. Seven Peaks Farm is a 40-minute drive from here.

From December 2024, a new Auckland-Sunshine Coast route will be operated by Jetstar, operating all year round rather than seasonally.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home

