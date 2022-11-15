Watercliff in the Bay of Plenty provides luxury off-the-grid stays with views of the bush and the opportunity to truly unwind without any distraction. Photo / Supplied

Julia Gabel stays at Watercliff eco-cabins in the Bay of Plenty

A new accommodation option has just opened in the Bay of Plenty, providing luxury off-grid stays with views of the bush and the opportunity to truly unwind without any distraction.

Watercliff's eco-cabins are spaced along the bank of the Omanawa River, facing towering white cliffs.

I am staying at the cabin affectionately named The Nest, a cosy studio-style space with a large deck and 180-degree views of the amber and green punga covering the cliffs.

It is Labour Weekend, Watercliff's first weekend open to the public. Everything seems to be running smoothly when we arrive at reception.

For me, reception acted as a transition area. You leave your car and any clutter you carry within it at the carpark and pack your things into a truck to be taken to your cabin.

I carry a lot of unnecessary but "just in case I need it" things in my car, so leaving it behind feels like the first step towards fully disconnecting for the weekend.

Watercliff is run by Josh and Delia Harris. As we wait to be taken to our cabin, it becomes apparent that this business is a true family affair.

Delia's father comes running down the gravel driveway with grandson Lowen on his shoulders. "We're going to find Dad," the chuffed grandfather announces across the carpark to us.

Delia grew up in Tauranga but was a principal ballet dancer with Birmingham Royal Ballet when she met Josh. A mutual love for the outdoors led to the couple planning an off-the-grid wedding in the UK, then eventually an off-the-grid business back in New Zealand.

"We always wanted to build something special so that people could enjoy the land and the river," Josh says.

"Our main objective was to also create a comfortable space that could be used year-round and function off-grid. We hope that people visiting appreciate the small luxuries the cabins provide so they can comfortably enjoy the bush and nature all around them."

The sun is getting close to the horizon and the last of the heat is seeping from the air when we arrive at our cabin. The centrepiece of the land is the crisp, crystal-clear water of the Omanawa River that flows past the cabin. Over the coming two days we would swim and soak in it many times.

Location: Just under 2 and half hours drive from Auckland or 25 minutes from Mount Maunganui. Easy to find. Style: Modern and well-equipped off-grid eco-cabins Perfect for: Digital detox or romantic weekend away

First impressions: As we are taken to our cabin, we follow the river, passing an enchanting waterfall made up of different rock formations that have been carved out by the stream. The overall design of the cabins, which are oriented toward the cliff and bush, is beautiful.

Rooms: Modern interiors with wood and earth tones. Comfortable Queen bed with high-quality earth or muted-pastel toned linen. Smart use of the space with a small but well-equipped kitchenette that feels cosy and romantic. This room is all about the view. A highlight is opening the automatic blinds from the bed to reveal the view first thing in the morning. Very quiet.

Bathroom: Good high-pressure shower with hot water. Underfloor heating in the bathroom. The cabin has all the little luxuries of home despite being off-grid and in the middle of the bush.

Food and drink: There are restaurants nearby if you can pry yourself away from your cabin for the evening. Otherwise the kitchen has everything you need to make your meals, including a gas hob and fridge. Outside, there is a barbecue big enough to entertain and a lovely semi-covered deck with dining furniture. It is self-catered so bring all the food you will need.

Facilities: There is no Wi-Fi and barely any cellphone reception – which is the point. Watercliff's facilities are all natural – the river, bush, walking tracks, views of the cliffs and glow worms.

In the neighbourhood: McLaren Falls is about 13 minutes away, Tauranga is 16 minutes away and Mt Maunganui is around 25 minutes' drive.

Sustainability: Being off-grid, Watercliff has an initial focus on sustainability and uses eco-cleaning products.

Contact: watercliffstay.com