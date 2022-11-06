Hundreds of cyclists took to the tarmac of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam. Photo / Extinction Rebellion; Greene Peace NL; Twitter

Hundreds of cyclists took to the tarmac of Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam. Photo / Extinction Rebellion; Greene Peace NL; Twitter

Charter flights at Amsterdam were disrupted this weekend when hundreds of cyclists took to the tarmac to protest climate change.

The scene, described as “right out of the Benny Hill Show”, saw 500 activists make their way into the private jet concourse of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Hijinks ensued.

Chaotic footage emerged showing hi-vis-wearing security workers trying to catch the gilets jaunes of the bicyclists. Over 200 protesters were detained, the largest single number of arrests in the airport’s history.

Net nog een fietser die door politie achterna werd gezeten. Vervelend maar noodzakelijk. Omdat overheid fossiele industrie blijft sponsoren is het aan ons! #Schiphol #extinctionrebellion pic.twitter.com/N8btbO5P5X — Code Rood (@Klimaatactie) November 5, 2022

"We are immensely proud of everyone who took part in this peaceful action today against Schiphol Airport's immense pollution and unnecessary luxury flights by private aircraft," said a statement from Dewi Zloch, campaign leader for Greenpeace Netherlands.

The action was aimed at reducing unnecessary flight movements, saying that the "wealthy elite are using more private jets than ever, which is the most polluting way to fly."

"We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets," said Zloch.

Greenpeace condemned the "far too heavy-handed" response against the after footage emerged of security agents tackling protestors off bicyclists

Peak #Dutch🇳🇱: protester against airport growth is being chased by guards.pic.twitter.com/sO8YOVc4Bz — Cycling Professor 🚲 (@fietsprofessor) November 5, 2022

Other activists chained themselves to aircraft parked on the apron.

200 arrests were made on Saturday, the largest number in the airport's history.

Medical flights

A spokesperson for the European trade association EBAA said that the action was misdirected and harmed the running of essential flights. Speaking to Dutch news service NOS, Román Kok said that the private runway was not just for "the rich and famous who want to go to Ibiza" but medical flights and high value cargo. Kok says that at least one medical flight carrying a patient had to be diverted due to the demonstration.

Over 200 climate protestors were arrested at Amsterdam's largest airport this weekend. Photo / Extinction Rebellion; Greene Peace NL; Twitter

The activists said that they had been in close contact with airport authorities for the Oostbaan and were prepared to make way for any essential aircraft into the airport. "We regret that this flight would have been diverted. This was not necessary because of our action," said a spokesperson for Greenpeace Netherlands.

They were not aware of any essential flights being diverted because of their demonstration.

The reason for this flight diversion could not be disclosed due to privacy reasons.

In response to recent protests, Schiphol revised its goals to become an emissions-free airport by 2030.

On Friday Schiphol’s CEO Ruud Sondag conceded that change needed to happen faster.