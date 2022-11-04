Send in the clowns: An Australian traveller had the last laugh when negotiating a fare refund. Photo / Bernard Spragg, Flickr

Maintaining a sense of humour is difficult when negotiating with airline customer service. Even for a "Chief Clown".

An Australian prankster claims to have to have had the last laugh after his airline made a late change to his flight.

The passenger claims that after contacting the airline he was required to jump through more hoops than a circus performer before his refund request would be considered.

According to the customer an email came back saying that he would have to provide evidence or he would have to accept the changes to his flight.

He would never make the new time so, with nothing to lose, he thought he would have some fun.

"I didn't expect them to ask for proof which I thought was a bit jack considering they were the ones making the changes," he wrote to social media.

Having been told his application had been rejected due to his inability to provide a "valid document".

So our traveller drafted one.

"To get a refund they told me to supply documentation providing proof that I couldn't make it so this is what I gave them."

To whom it may concern: The redditor claims this letter earned him a refund. Photo / r/Australia

Attaching a screenshot, the post showed a bogus letter from a fictional company Clowns Are Us explaining how their "best clown" had a very important business call at Adelaide School clown show.

"This flight change will affect business as you can see our schedule is very tight so we are now required to book with a different company," the letter claimed.

Signed off by Chief Clown "Bilbo Daggins" - a name as real as his coloured polyester wig - surprisingly it worked.

He got the refund, claims the traveller.

The hilarious nom de plume earned the jester over 5000 upvotes and over 200 comments on the viral post.

"As a former travel agent … they probably didn't open the file but honestly great job on the letter," wrote one impressed Redditor.

The carrier was approached for comment.