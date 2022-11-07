The American man was shocked to discover something hidden in a second-hand suitcase. Photo / Facebook

A traveller got more than he bargained for after discovering a secret stash of cash in a second-hand suitcase.

The American shared the happy accident with a Facebook group dedicated to odd discoveries.

The man, who owns a barbershop in Ohio said he purchased a set of used suitcases from a local "overstock and return store". The shop buys returned or overstocked items "by the pallet" and resells them at discounted prices, he wrote in the Facebook post on November 5.

However, when he returned home with the suitcases, he could feel a lump around the lining of one of the bags.

"I opened the lining and found $20,000 in Bangladesh currency ... In a zipper bag," he wrote to the group.

Photos alongside the post showed the suitcases along with wads of Bangladeshi cash.

"Imagine my excitement not knowing what the exchange rate might be," he wrote.

Around $20,000 BDT (Bangladeshi currency) was found in the suitcases. Photo / Facebook

Unfortunately, the barber won't be able to sell up and retire early. The current exchange rate means the stacks of cash equate to less than US$200 (NZ$340).

"The experience and the adrenaline rush was worth millions," he wrote

Plus, he said, the find meant his suitcases were essentially free.

"It covered the price of the suitcases with $40 left over," he added.

Many people debated how the incident could have taken place.

"Probably somebody bought it from a regular store, used it, then returned it and forgot their money in it LOL," one Facebook user replied.

Others warned the man and fellow travellers to always check suitcases, especially before taking them overseas.

"Have it thoroughly cleaned before your next travel experience.," wrote one Facebook member. "I used a thrift store bag while flying overseas and was petrified when the TSA [Transportation Security Administration] guy was scanning it for drugs, knowing I didn't know the bag's history."

Fortunately, they added, it was clean.