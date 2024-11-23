Novotel Sydney City Centre. Photo / Supplied

First Impressions: Arriving off the busy Sydney street, the reception area was a calming contrast, thoughtfully designed with an essence of modern luxury. The exterior appears (to my architecturally untrained eye) to have not had any real notable upgrades, but once inside it was immediately clear that we were in a refreshed and luxurious space. The reception area also features a self-check-in kiosk, meaning travellers can basically have a contactless check-in and check-out experience if desired. The space was drenched in earthy tones, and tasteful artwork was warm and welcoming with calm lighting and a relaxed vibe.

The room: I stayed in one of the hotel’s effortlessly modern 42sq m junior suites, complete with a wet bar - essentially a kitchenette with a mini-bar fridge - a plush king bed with customisable pillows, a decent-sized lounge area, a massive 75-inch TV and a standalone wardrobe. The bed was comfortable.

With 283 rooms to refurb with that $20m, the hotel decided to update with the ethos of “creating a hotel with less waste” environmentally and by reconfiguring “wasted space” in rooms. This was evident in how the bed and lounge area worked together, enabling floor space to be better used. Each room also has an element of live greenery - ours was a small pot plant on a coffee table - and some of the higher-end rooms offer views of the harbour.

A one-bedroom suite at Novotel Sydney City Centre. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The bathrooms contained Deep Nature amenities, a hair dryer, a huge well-lit mirror, vanity, toilet and shower. While this sounds like everything one would need, I had one small qualm with the bathroom in my room - the very stylish reeded glass door was positioned right in front of the toilet, meaning those walking past got a blurry, but noticeable view of you on the toilet. However, this placement may well have been unique to my room.

Facilities: Rooms come with high-speed Wi-Fi, in-room digital compendium, QR codes for service and amenities access and a pillow menu. The hotel also has a very small gym that could do with an update given Sydney’s bustling gym life.

A wet bar at Novotel Sydney City Centre. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: Birdie Bar and Brasserie is a true hero of the hotel, with an innovative chef who was deeply passionate about his culinary skills and how others experienced them. We tried the viral duck liver parfait “The Ducks”, as well as the massive and juicy Birdie chicken schnitzel - an Aussie staple - Birdie’s Cheeseburger which was packed full of flavour, with the wagyu beef and bacon, cheese and pickle all perfectly playing off each other. We also tried the mash with walnut honey and asparagus with snow peas, chili honey and ricotta. Every item was full of flavour and presented with pride.

They also have an extensive cocktail selection - all with a bird theme - and all unique in their approach.

The hotel also has a dedicated kids’ menu and limited room service menu.

The Ducks. Photo / NZ Herald

In the Neighbourhood: The hotel is perfect for shoppers, with Circular Quay’s high streets a five-minute walk away. The Opera House, Barangaroo and plenty of restaurants and bars are super close by as well.

Sustainability: The hotel says sustainability is a key focus, both in its refurbishment and in its daily operations. The hotel no longer uses single-use plastics and instead has sparkling water taps, built-in Deep Nature amenities and recycling bins in each room. The refurbishment also included double-glazing the windows to improve insulation and energy usage.

Accessibility: The hotel offers accessible rooms with wide bathroom doors, roll-in shower and grab bars. The hotel also has a ramp at the entrance and elevator access to all floors. They request guests who are differently abled contact the hotel to discuss their needs. Limited on-site parking is available (access via Margaret St). Cost is $50 per vehicle per day.

Price: Prices start at $280 a night for a standard room, with $430 charged for the Junior Suite I was in.