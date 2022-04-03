Business Class: What's behind the curtain on Jetstar's 787 Dreamliners? Photo / Supplied

Jetstar is known for its no-frills approach, but few people know that Jetstar has long been branching into fancy territory for a handful of routes — offering business seats to less than two dozen customers.

News.com.au was lucky enough to witness exactly what the flights are like when the airline restarted its direct flights to Bali from Sydney in March.

Denpasar International Airport hadn't welcomed a direct flight from Australia for more than two years when the first flight landed on March 14 with 300 people on-board.

While it's rare for budget airlines to offer business class offerings, Jetstar said it's been a long feature of their service — ever since the airline started flying its wide-body jets.

The true perks start even before you're on the plane when, instead of standing in the snaking line of economy passengers you can wait a fraction of it in the business class queue.

Business class on Jetstar is much like any other airline — the seats are wider, the legroom is longer and the alcohol is unlimited, and served in glass.

Jestar inflight meal served in business. Photo / news.com.au

If you're freezing on the flight, the seats come with a warm, felt blanket and a little pillow for your back.

A little Napoleon Perdis bag, filled with toothpaste and a toothbrush, an eye mask and socks also sits on your seat as a little welcome gift.

And unlike the bare bones services you get from economy on Jetstar, everyone in business class is served a piping hot meal just as they would on any other business class service.

Each seat also comes with a TV screen, meaning instead of staring at the back of a chair for the majority of your flight, you can watch a movie or TV show instead.

Speaking to news.com.au, Jetstar cabin manager Catherine Barker said business class was popular with many customers.

"It's always pretty full, business class is always pretty well booked out, which is great. It's just that extra bit of service, but still economical.

"You just feel a bit extra special. And obviously, we love working in business class.

"I love just having a little bit more one-on-one time with the passengers and getting to know people. Probably a bit too much sometimes but I can't help it I get so excited," she added with a laugh.

The seats come with TV screens and a choice of movies and TV shows. Photo / Supplied

The service in business is made better by the passionate staff, who were even more excited than usual to be back on international flights again.

"We're just here to look after you and I hope we do a good job, I feel like we do," Ms Barker said.

"If you pay for it, you want good service, I think at Jetstar, I find our crew are really approachable, like we're all just wanting to let you have a relaxing time but feel important but also have a bit of fun as well. That's how I feel about it anyway."

Ms Barker said the clientele in Jetstar business class was mixed.

"We get a lot of regular travellers that do a lot of travel. You have a lot of repeat clients but you also have a lot of new like younger couples that are just going to spoil themselves that little bit extra. It's really nice," she said.

"A lot of first timers too ... and I think also as people get older, they just want to do it a little bit more comfortably ... because it is affordable.

"They can travel with us and be comfortable and still have that bit of extra luxury."

Passengers in Jetstar Business get unlimited drinks, unlimited alcohol, snacks and the full menu service at meal time.

"You can get anything you want off the menu," Ms Barker said.

Ms Barker was stood down for 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic grounding most flights for two years.

She was emotional at finally being able to return to the skies, and excited for all of the people able to reunite.

"It's really emotional. Yeah. Really emotional when we opened the door and just saw (the Balinese) again. I welled up ... There was goosebumps and tears," she said.

While it isn't the fanciest business class you'll ever fly on, the service is second to none, with flight attendants plying you with snacks and drinks whenever your heart desires.

For a mid-haul flight to Bali, the price might almost be worth it.

And when people ask you if you've ever flown business class, you can boast and say yes, and, if we're being real, that's all you really care about right?

This journalist was a guest of Jetstar.