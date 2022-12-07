Review: Bookabach’s bach of the year in Omaha, Auckland

Bookabach's gold medal-winning Bach of the Year was Omaha Beach House, an architecturally designed home perfect for family holidays. Photo / Supplied

Bookabach's gold medal-winning Bach of the Year was Omaha Beach House, an architecturally designed home perfect for family holidays. Photo / Supplied

Nicholas Jones stays at Omaha beach house, which claimed gold in the Bookabach’s 2022 Bach of the Year awards, beating out more than 12,000 other homes.

Location: 100m back from gorgeous Omaha Beach, an hour’s drive north of Auckland and close to Matakana. The property, owned by Brenda and Richard Harris, is near the southern end of the beach - the “new” side - and surrounded by jaw-dropping, massive beach mansions.

Style: Unlike some of the “look at me” homes at Omaha, the property oozes understated, warm style, having been designed by owner Richard, who is an architect. Concrete floors meet beautiful plywood cabinetry, and large glass doors roll away to the fully fenced central courtyard (with a new spa pool and sheltered outdoor room with fireplace) and decks and native gardens.

Perfect for: A beach break for a group, either extended family or friends.

First impressions: The unexpected and complete privacy, created by expert design, landscaping, and lush gardens.

The home’s details take longer to sink in; the custom dining table, a curved stone wall in the garden, the many pieces of art, all with custom lighting (in our bedroom three joined circles make up a piece by Ron Left, with each segment illuminated by angled lights in the ceiling).

Rooms: There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms; an upstairs master and bathroom, bedroom and ensuite at one downstairs end, and another bedroom, bathroom and a 4-berth bunk room with plenty of space for play and a TV for Bluey and The Wiggles. Each wing has its own heat pump.

Our group comprised three couples, three kids 3 and under, and Teddy the Labrador. The layout meant each group had a space to themselves, and with no shared walls the kids’ wailing was localised.

Even with patchy weather the stay never felt cramped; it was a pleasure to relax inside and in the courtyard - it’s where we wanted to spend time.

Bathrooms: Ours was beautifully tiled, with soft sensor lighting and Ecostore toiletries. An outdoor, hot shower in the courtyard got the most use, including when kids returned from the beach wet, happy and sandy.

Food and drink: Omaha is quiet but there’s plenty within a short drive, including in Matakana and the surrounding wineries and breweries. We opted for excellent fare from the Fired Pizza Company on Omaha Flats Rd, and on the second night, butterfly chicken on the Weber. No need to visit the local superette or cafe: the kitchen has all condiments guests need as well as coffee.

Facilities: High-speed internet and Sky, Netflix and Neon ready to go on the TVs. Nespresso machine. Guests can use kayaks, bikes and sport gear including tennis racquets and balls (a community tennis court is a long serve away at the end of the street).

In the neighbourhood: Those tennis courts, which are next to a decent kids’ playground and a path down to the beach. You can walk around the rocks to Pink Beach at low tide, and at the other end of town, the Omaha golf course is now 18 holes. We stopped at the bustling Matakana markets for strawberries and mussel fritters on the way home.

Family friendly: Very, for all the reasons mentioned above. We rolled away a rug under the dining room table to prevent stains, and kids roamed without encountering things to break or be injured upon.

Accessibility: There’s wheelchair access for the entire home, except the upstairs bedroom.

Sustainability: Double-glazing, heat pumps and better-than-code insulation. The home faces due north, allowing the low winter sun to heat the insulated concrete slab floor. In summer, the midday sun is kept away by eaves.

Price: An average of $650 per night, plus a $140 cleaning fee.

Contact: bookabach.co.nz/holiday-accommodation/p20004188